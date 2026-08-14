Nationals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Washington Nationals hit the road for a three-game set against the New York Mets starting on Friday night.

The Nats swept the Reds before salvaging the final contest of their three-game set against the Cubs this week at home.

Meanwhile, the Mets are back at home after a 6-3 road trip, although they did lose their last two games in Atlanta.

The Nationals have won four of seven games against the Mets so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Mets on Friday, Aug. 14.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-198)

Mets -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Nationals +105

Mets -113

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nationals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 3.76 ERA)

Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 10.13 ERA)

Andrew Alvarez has been great since getting recalled to start the month. He’s allowed a total of three runs on six hits in 11.2 innings against the Phillies and Reds.

Robert Stock returned to the majors with five one-run innings against the Marlins, but then got roughed up for eight runs on nine hits with five walks against the Pirates last weekend.

Nationals vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): NATS, WPIX

Nationals record: 60-63

Mets record: 53-69

Nationals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Jorge Polanco UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-148)

Jorge Polanco has been downright abysmal this season. He’s batting just .137 through 124 at bats with seven runs scored and five RBI.

Polanco is just 2 for 28 against left-handed pitching as well, and has gone UNDER 1.5 HRR in 11 of his last 12 games to bring him up to a 75% clip on the season.

Nationals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Nationals have some value tonight as road underdogs in a game that should be closer to a pick’em.

Washington has won four of its last six games and five of eight, while the Mets just lost two in a row in Atlanta after a hot stretch.

It’s also a favorable pitching matchup for the Nats, with Andrew Alvarez against Robert Stock. Alvarez has allowed three runs in 11.2 innings in his last two starts, while Stock gave up eight runs on nine hits in three innings last time out.

Finally, the Mets are a lowly 10-22 vs. LHP this season, which turned out to be a theme in today’s best bets.

Pick: Nationals +105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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