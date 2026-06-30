Mets' Projected Luke Weaver Trade With Nationals Is a Win-Win Deal for NL East Rivals

The Mets could finally be waving the white flag after firing manager Carlos Mendoza last week. They're 15 games under .500 on the last day of June, positioning the Mets to be sellers before the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

The Mets sit in an intriguing position now, particularly President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, who could very well be on his way out following the season. Still, everybody has an opportunity to prove themselves; this August will serve as that for Stearns, who can sell off any attractive expiring players on the Mets roster, ones with expiring contracts or veterans who hold strong value on the market.

Luke Weaver is one veteran the Mets could dangle in trade talks. He has served as one of the best relievers in baseball, pitching with complete control and confidence. Through 33 games this season, the 32-year-old righty holds a 2-1 record along with a 2.06 ERA, holding opposing hitters to a .163 batting average. It’s been 21 consecutive outings without allowing an earned run, let alone a run in general, proving he can dominate on a consistent basis.

23 consecutive scoreless innings for Luke Weaver 💪 pic.twitter.com/b5ZPq99G2O — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2026

The rival Nationals are a potential landing spot for Weaver, interestingly enough. A deal between the National League East foes might seem unlikely, but that doesn't mean it can't be mutually beneficial, giving the Mets every reason to think about the projected trade below.

Mets mock trade: Luke Weaver sent to Nationals for prospects

For a Mets team desperately looking to rebuild their farm, the Nationals have plenty of intriguing options. As mentioned before, Weaver wouldn’t be cheap due to his team-friendly salary and control, as well as his prior experience.

What the Mets should do is build their offer around the Nationals' No. 4 prospect, Ronny Cruz. The 19-year-old currently stands as the No. 85 prospect in all of baseball, acquired by Washington at last year's trade deadline after moving starting pitcher Michael Soroka to the Chicago Cubs.

The Nationals face a logjam in their major league infield, with CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. blocking shortstop and second base. Along with this, Washington’s No. 1 prospect, Eli Willits, would likely see playing time before Cruz even has a chance, making it even more likely they’d part ways at the right price.

In 54 games of High-A ball, Cruz has batted .233 with five HRs and 23 RBIs, holding a .627 OPS and .286 OBP.

Ronny Cruz so far in June:



.298 AVG | 4 XBH | 4 RBI | .353 OBP#Natitude pic.twitter.com/ujICxIRTeJ — Milb Central (@milb_central) June 16, 2026

Although Cruz is a natural shortstop, his ability to play freely around the infield should give the Mets all the more reason to want him. With the chance to play second base or third base, the Mets can potentially fill two positions in which they don’t have someone locked down for the near future.

Cruz is a natural shortstop featuring promising, fluid defensive actions and excellent range on the dirt. His crown jewel defensively is a plus 60-grade arm that has plenty of velocity to carry deep throws across the diamond from the left side of the infield. Nationals player development has taken advantage of his physical tools by giving him extensive looks at shortstop, third base, and second base, rendering him a highly versatile defensive asset.

Cruz's biggest strength is his bat, possessing elite raw power that stands out significantly for a 19-year-old infielder. He consistently registers exit velocities up to 110 mph, with MLB scouts comfortably projecting him to reach 25 to 30 home runs at the major league level. Along with this, his speed is a big green flag, demonstrating plus speed that translates into his basepath production.

Another part of the package could be Washington's No. 16 prospect, Alejandro Rosario.

Rosario would help fill one of the most deteriorating positions for the Mets, who desperately search for future pitching options. The 24-year-old was part of Washington’s haul for former pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who was sent to the Rangers. Earlier this year, Rosario underwent Tommy John surgery, but in 2024, he dominated the Rangers' farm system with a 2.24 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 17 starts.

For the Mets, acquiring both of these prospects is a solid start to rebuilding their system for the future, both of whom would likely serve as top prospects in an organization that has been depleted over the last season.

Why the Nationals would accept

Unlike guys in the bullpen like A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley, Weaver serves as a unique opportunity for teams in need of bullpen help, one that could likely land a solid return package. Typically, an elite closer on the open market receives a $16 million to $20 million average annual value, but for Weaver, his annual salary is $11 million, giving anyone who lands him not just one year, but a second year under a team-friendly deal.

The Nationals should do whatever they can to call the Mets about Weaver. Offensively, they’ve proven to be one of the league’s best, ranking fifth with a team OPS of .739 while being tied with the Dodgers for the most total runs in baseball (452). What's held them back from being completely in the NL Wild Card race is their bullpen, which has blown 24 save opportunities. The eye-popping stat is just 12 away from the single-season MLB record, and we’re only in June.

For the Nationals, adding Weaver gives them someone to consistently rely on late in games to preserve wins. Washington is currently 43-43, 2.5 games back in a wacky NL Wild Card race where anything could happen. Trading for Weaver would help the Nats with that goal, all while helping the Mets restock their cupboards.

It's a win-win scenario that most sides must seriously consider before August.