3 Reasons Mark Vientos Shouldn't Be Back With the Mets Next Season

Mark Vientos might be the definition of an enigma. Once a top prospect in the New York Mets farm system, Vientos had a breakout season in 2024, but he hasn't proven that it wasn't an anomaly.

Vientos has always been a one-sided player, offering very little with his glove and relying on his slugging to make an impression. He has also struggled to stay on the field, playing 121 games in 2025 and 87 in 2026.

With what could turn out to be a packed lineup in 2027, he should be the odd man out.

1. A lack of room at DH

Even if you assume David Stearns takes no action to address the DH spot in the offseason, which is unlikely, the position is crowded. The Mets are stuck with Jorge Polanco, at least for the time being, who is a potential DH candidate, along with Brett Baty and Juan Soto when he gets days off from playing in the outfield.

Combine those things with a player like Teruaki Sato, whom the Mets could target at first base and who could fill in at DH, and the room gets even tighter. Aside from Polanco, these options offer value elsewhere on the field, which Vientos does not. This also lessens his case for a roster spot in 2027.

2. Time is ticking

Vientos is now out of minor league options and arbitration-eligible for the first time in his career, making it a strong possibility that he gets non-tendered if the Mets cannot find a trade. As Anthony DiComo of MLB.com pointed out, Vientos is set to get a sizeable raise in arbitration, as he has earned close to the MLB minimum each year he has been in baseball.

Finding a trade suitor will be a difficult task, given the high likelihood of a non-tender. Nonetheless, teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers have been projected as destinations in the past, albeit around the trade deadline.

Either way, the tender deadline is set for November 20, leaving Stearns with a little over a month to make a decision.

3. Little organizational faith

Vientos hasn't given the organization any reason to keep faith in him in recent years, but even in 2024, Stearns' actions surrounding him were telling. The Mets went with J.D. Martinez and not Vientos, who was optioned back to the minors after a walk-off home run in late April to start the 2024 season.

"It’s just the way life is,” Vientos said. “There’s always obstacles in life." Vientos after being optioned in 2024

Obstacles mounted in the following two seasons, most recently with his return from the injured list in August. Mets manager Andy Green spoke candidly with the media ahead of his return, admitting he didn't know what role Vientos would have and giving insight into his conversation with Vientos (h/t SNY on Twitter).

Andy Green was asked what role he foresees Mark Vientos having on the Mets when he returns from injury:



"I don't know. I was very forthright with him when he started the rehab assignment that a lot of that will be dictated by how others perform and also by how he performs.



I… pic.twitter.com/L6z94bpOMa — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 26, 2026

With a little under a month of the season remaining, Vientos returned on August 31 and played in 14 games. He batted just .216 in that span, with two home runs and six runs batted in.

Entering his age-27 season, Vientos still has time to resurrect his career. However, there's little reason for that to be in New York.

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