Projecting the Mets 2027 Opening Day Lineup: New Faces Join Emerging Core

We may not know when or if there will be an Opening Day in 2027, but that shouldn't stop New York Mets fans from dreaming about what the lineup could look like. After a disastrous 2026, there's sure to be turnover, but there is also a wealth of young talent that can make a serious impact.

The Mets scored 699 total runs in 2026, ranking 20th in MLB. For a team with a payroll above $351 million, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers, this obviously does not cut it.

With that being said, let's take a look at what the one through nine could look like next season.

1. Carson Benge, RF

Benge's stats speak for themselves, but most importantly for a leadoff hitter, he gets on base. His .346 OBP matches Francisco Lindor's 2025 OBP, and Lindor excelled in the leadoff role.

Moreover, his 22 stolen bases would only go up if he were consistently in the leadoff role. The Mets, even with Benge's speed in 2026, stole just 83 bases, tied for 23rd in the league.

Lastly, if you take his numbers in the leadoff role, it's clear that it's time for a change of the guard from Lindor to Benge. In 50 games, he hit .281 with seven homers and 23 RBI.

2. Francisco Lindor, SS

It's no secret that Lindor had a disappointing 2026. In an injury-riddled season, he hit just .225 and had a bad year defensively. According to Baseball Savant, the veteran infielder had an Outs Above Average of 0, the lowest of his career.

He also had 11 errors, a .967 fielding percentage (lower than the league average of .971) and a -4 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average.

Still, Lindor is just 32 years old, and his track record speaks for itself. For a team that will be very young, Lindor's veteran presence will be needed.

3. Bo Bichette, 3B

Bichette has a big decision to make, and he has to make it soon. Once the World Series ends, he has five days to decide whether or not to opt out of his contract.

He is set to make $42 million in 2027 if he stays, a figure he would likely not see per year if he decided to go elsewhere. While he had a good second half to the season, his .702 OPS is his second-lowest of his career, second only to 2024, when he played just 81 games.

Much like Lindor, though, the odds of Bichette putting up two subpar seasons in a row are fairly low. Especially considering the fact that he could opt out again next offseason and the clock is ticking for him to get a long-term deal.

4. Juan Soto, LF

The 2026 season didn't go exactly to plan for New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto, but he'll still be an impact player at the plate and in the field next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soto, like much of the Met team in 2026, missed significant time with injury. What separates Soto, though, is his ability to still put up elite numbers.

He managed a .908 OPS and 27 home runs in 111 games. The shift to left field worked well, as he went from -12 Outs Above Average in 2025 to -3 in 2026.

While Soto's future will likely be as a designated hitter, he still offers value in a young outfield and is the perfect cleanup hitter.

5. Teruaki Sato, 1B/DH (free-agent signing)

Sato is a 27-year-old third baseman from the Japan Central League. He projects as a first baseman in the big leagues and is a big-time slugger, hitting 37 homers and racking up 100 RBIs this past season.

While there might be some trepidation about having another first baseman who's new to the position, Jared Young's impressive 2026 season offers a platoon scenario that could work out well. Sato also fits perfectly as a fill-in DH.

6. Brandon Lowe, 2B (free-agent signing)

Lowe had a career year with the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, but his career numbers back up that he's a consistent hitter, even in seasons when he doesn't post big numbers. In nine big-league seasons, he has a .810 OPS and 542 RBI.

An argument against Lowe is Jefferson Rojas, the Mets' top prospect, whom they received in the Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor trade. He jumped to Triple-A after just 29 Double-A games with the Mets and has all the makings of a future star for the organization.

However, as Will Sammon of The Athletic pointed out, if a lockout were to happen and Rojas were on the 40-man roster, he would be prohibited from playing any minor league games. It would be unfair to Rojas to pencil him in as the Opening Day second baseman, considering how his development can be heavily impacted this season.

As for Marcus Semien, barring a spectacular spring training, it looks like the Mets may need to eat the money on his contract or use him strictly as a bench piece. They hardly had any production from the second base position all season, something that cannot happen again in 2027.

7. Josh Bell, DH (free-agent signing)

Bell had an impressive season with the Minnesota Twins, hitting 21 homers and recording 96 RBI. At 34 years old, it's safe to say his best first-base days are behind him. But he would be an insurance option behind Sato and Young, which would be nice to have.

He has a mutual option with Minnesota for 2027, worth $10 million, so it's unknown whether he will test the open market; however, it is likely given his 2026 numbers. The Mets have yet to have a consistent, productive full-time DH, and Bell could be a remedy.

8. A.J. Ewing, CF

Ewing's approach at the plate and his line-drive style of hitting, combined with his defense, were very impressive to watch, especially for a 22-year-old rookie. He even bounced back strongly from a long slump in August, when he hit .171 and was without a single RBI.

Ewing could easily see his name move up in the lineup very quickly in 2027, but if these projections turn out to be accurate, there's going to be a lot of competition for him. That's a good problem for the Mets to have, and it's going to take a lot of work to get there.

9. Francisco Alvarez, C

Alvarez had a very mixed 2026. On the one hand, he hit 16 home runs, tied for ninth-best among catchers, but on the other, he played in just 113 games in another season when he was injured.

His defense has also been subpar at a defense-first position. His backup, Luis Torrens, has been brilliant defensively and has held his own with the bat as well, offering another option for the Mets at catcher.

This lineup would be a drastic upgrade over what New York had in 2026, with Bell and Lowe being proven big-league bats with recent success, and Sato with loads of potential. Combine that with young stars such as Ewing, Benge, and Rojas waiting in the wings, and there's plenty of reason for hope in Queens.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.