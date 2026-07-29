4 Mets No One Would Weep for If They're Sent Packing

The 2026 Mets are the perfect embodiment of Murphy's Law. Anything that could have gone wrong for these Mets has. Whether it's big-time offseason acquisitions not working out, young players not developing properly, or the injury bug affecting what seems like the entire roster, this team has been a brutal watch.

The upcoming trade deadline presents an opportunity for the Mets to reset and look towards next year. Some of the team's players that fans have soured on could be out the door. Others, due to diminished value or a hefty contract, may remain with the team for the rest of the season. The offseason will be another opportunity for the Mets to rid their roster of those not playing to their standard.

There are several Mets players who fans will want off the team for good, but there are four in particular that no Mets fan will cry over if they're sent packing, whether it's in a few days or in several months.

4. Mark Vientos, INF

During the Mets' magical NLCS run in 2024, Vientos seemed like he had established himself as a cornerstone member of the lineup for years to come. His 27 home runs and .837 OPS during the regular season that year didn't seem like a fluke when he heated up even more with five home runs and a .998 OPS that postseason.

But his 2025 season was a significant step down from that production, and his 2026 season has been to an even greater degree. Adding that to his inability to play the field very well, that's left him with almost no value and a lot of haters within the Mets fanbase.

Vientos, currently injured since the beginning of July after getting hit with a fastball in the hand, is under contract through 2028. But for several reasons, he's fallen out of favor, and Mets fans will be happy to see him depart.

3. Kodai Senga, RHP

Like Vientos, Senga's favorability among Mets fans has plummeted. Senga was an All-Star in 2023, his rookie year, when he went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA. He made just one start in 2024 while battling injuries, before bouncing back in a major way during the first half of 2025.

In his first 14 starts of the year, Senga generated a sensational 1.39 ERA. He became injured on a now-infamous play when he landed awkwardly trying to cover first base while reaching for an overthrown ball by Pete Alonso. When he returned from injury, he recorded a 6.56 ERA in eight starts.

Senga still hasn't been able to capture the success from early 2025, as he's pitching the worst baseball of his career this season. In 12 games, including five out of the bullpen, Senga has an 8.85 ERA and a WHIP approaching 2.000.

The 33-year-old is under contract through 2027, with a conditional club option for the 2028 season. As the Mets look to transform their rotation with a youth movement headlined by Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton, Senga could be a trade chip this offseason for a team looking to take a flier on his upside. Even if the Mets' return is minimal, fans would agree it's probably the right move.

2. Brett Baty, INF

Baty is another Met who has teased the fanbase with a promising season, only to revert to disappointment. Considering a rough stretch to start his career from 2022 to 2024, in which he compiled a .609 OPS in 169 games. His 2025 season, in which he recorded 18 home runs, a .748 OPS, and played stellar defense, was a massive step forward.

Rather than sustain that level of play, or even take his play to another level, Baty has been nothing more than a utilityman with poor offense in 2026. He's played all over the field and has looked uncomfortable at best in the outfield and even at first base. His OPS is well over 100 points below what he achieved last season.

This development is hugely disappointing, as Mets fans thought Baty's early-career struggles were behind him. Now, he's under contract through 2029 with no clear future with the Mets. He's garnered trade interest in the past, which makes sense despite his struggles given he is a former first-round pick. He also does provide solid defense at third base and second base, but that's about all he's good for right now.

Still, even if his value is low, there are sure to be teams who would be willing to take a flier on Baty. He's under contract for several more years and has shown he can be a good ballplayer. Mets fans are sure to be willing to let him figure it out with a new team.

1. Marcus Semien, 2B

One of Stearns' first moves in an offseason that shook up the Mets' roster was acquiring Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo. Even with Semien on the decline, many Mets fans were sold on his defense as an upgrade at second base and the fact that his shorter contract was better for the long-term.

Well, Semien has been one of the worst players in baseball this season. His OPS has hovered in the high .500s and low .600s all year, and his days of being an All-Star are well behind him. Even after winning a Gold Glove last year, Semien has made several errors in the field this year.

Getting rid of Semien is going to be a tough task for Stearns, but Mets fans will applaud him when that occurs. The soon-to-be 36-year-old is under contract for $26 million next year and $20 million in 2028 before becoming a free agent.

The only reasonable way the Mets can let go of Semien is to eat most or all of his money. Whether that's in a trade or a straight release is to be determined. But the Mets will be trying to compete in 2027, and they can't do that with Semien starting at second base.