David Stearns' Offseason Disaster Somehow Keeps Getting Worse for Mets

The 2026 season for the Mets has not gone as planned. The hope was that New York, with its starting rotation and a good collection of offensive talent, which included Juan Soto and new faces like Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert, and Bo Bichette, would have this club in the thick of the NL East race.

However, that has been the furthest thing from the truth. The Mets enter Monday night in fifth place in the NL East, which no one expected, especially David Stearns. But inconsistent play and the injury bug have hurt this team immensely, and pondering what the rest of the first half will behold.

Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, was hitching his wagon to veterans like Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr., whom he picked up in the offseason. But that gamble has not paid off, as both guys are currently sitting on the 10-day injured list. New York is hoping that Polanco and Robert will be back on the field sooner rather than later, but the latest news on each guy is not good.

David Stearns’ offseason gambles on Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert are blowing up in his face

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there’s no timetable for Polanco or Robert. The last thing we heard about Polanco is that manager Carlos Mendoza said that the veteran’s return will come down to pain management, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.



“He’s gonna be feeling it. Hopefully it goes away, but it’s something he’s probably gonna have to manage.”

As for Robert, Mendoza said to reporters last week that the veteran outfielder’s back is still experiencing symptoms and "is not progressing the way we would like," per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

If you’re Stearns or a Mets fan, this is your worst nightmare playing out in real time. When the Mets signed Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency, he wasn’t viewed as a 1-for-1 replacement for Pete Alonso, who joined the Baltimore Orioles. But he can provide some pop while also making solid contact at the plate, which he did in his last year with the Seattle Mariners.

This season, it's been an entirely different story for Polanco. Before going on the IL, the veteran infielder is hitting .179 with three doubles, a home run, two RBIs, and 11 strikeouts in 61 plate appearances (14 games).

If there’s a small saving grace, it's that current first baseman Mark Vientos is heating up at the plate with at least one hit in six out of his last seven games.

And then, when you take a look at Robert Jr., who was acquired via trade from the White Sox but dealt with inconsistent play and injuries last season, Stearns took a risk on a player hoping to bounce back.

That bounce-back hasn’t happened for Robert, who is sporting a mediocre .224 average with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, two steals, and 17 strikeouts in 98 plate appearances (24 games).

When you compound those players' injuries, Lindor still being out, and the Bichette experiment at third base being a flat-out disappointment, it's an all-around bad look by Stearns.

Now the next question is, how does he fix this and get the Mets back in contention? That question will be determined by the players on the field and whatever they do in the coming weeks ahead of the trade deadline.