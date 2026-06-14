AJ Minter Is Mets' Best Under-the-Radar Trade Chip Before the Deadline

The New York Mets have not turned in the 2026 campaign that many have expected from them, bringing into question the direction in which they will go at the 2026 MLB Trading Deadline.

If the Mets continue at their current season-long pace of eight games under .500, the team will be shipping out veteran pieces heading into the Aug. 3 trading deadline, and the Mets have multiple pieces that will draw interest from several teams.

Looking at the top of their roster, front-line starter Freddy Peralta will be the most talented starter that would be on the market, unless the Tigers decide to deal away ace and two-time reigning Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. Peralta is in the final year of his initial rookie contract that began with the Brewers, and there have been no reports of an extension being close between him and the Mets.

Further down their roster, and specifically in the bullpen, the Mets figure to get a ton of interest in their more veteran relievers. The relievers have been far from an issue for the Mets, but they have a few veteran lefties who are on expiring contracts and could help multiple teams down the playoff home stretch.

Brooks Raley has been the Mets' go-to lefty option since returning from Tommy John surgery last summer, but was joined in the Mets' bullpen by AJ Minter, who has dominated in his return. Minter is set to be a free agent after this season, but could net the Mets a nice return ahead of the deadline if the team decides to sell.

AJ Minter has quietly turned into the Mets' best trade chip heading into deadline season

In seven games since returning from the injured list, Minter has turned in 6.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just five base runners allowed so far. After missing over a year of play, Minter has returned to the prior form that made him one of the best backend relievers in the game with the Braves, and he looks the part of one of the best relievers in the game.

As the Mets prepare to pick a direction to go at the trading deadline, plenty of eyes across the league will turn to President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and his team as they attempt to find which course to take. Minter will be of interest for plenty of teams, and if he keeps up his hot start, he could be the Mets' best trading chip heading into August.

Minter is also a seasoned veteran of the playoffs with 20 appearances under his belt, including 12 innings in eight appearances for the World Series championship run for the Atlanta Braves. He has been around the block, which could entice a ton of current contenders who are in the first go-around with a younger core.

This is the final season on his contract, for which he is owed $11 million in total, but that is far from too much for the Mets to be willing to pay down to maximize a prospect return. Expect most contenders to hold interest in Minter, which could make him the Mets' best trade chip if Stearns decides to sell at the deadline.