Zac Thornton's Recent Surge Could Have Domino Effect on Mets' Starting Rotation

Since leaving the All-Star break and their abysmal first half in the rearview mirror, the New York Mets have proven what their ceiling could've been if their starting pitching was serviceable. Last Sunday, Nolan McLean logged yet another solid outing, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters against a good Phillies team. On Tuesday, it was Zac Thornton, proving yet again the Mets could have a much better rotation in 2027 than expected.

In their win against the Brewers, Thornton logged one of his best starts, giving six scoreless innings while striking out two batters and allowing three hits, earning his first major-league win. Thornton's 18-inning scoreless streak is the longest by a Mets rookie in ten years, with Steven Matz being the last arm to do so back in 2016 (h/t @Jolly_Olive on Twitter/X).

Zac Thornton's 18-inning scoreless streak is the longest by a Mets rookie in ten years (Steven Matz, 2016)



Excited to watch this dude pitch every fifth day the rest of the way pic.twitter.com/jizWCc1lIl — jack (@Jolly_Olive) July 22, 2026

With Thornton's emergence, the Mets can now create the perfect domino effect, one that could lead them to their best rotation in years.

Zac Thornton's sudden emergence

The No. 12 prospect in the organization was called upon when the Mets desperately needed someone to start on May 20, giving the Mets 4.1 innings of work while allowing four runs. But he was sent down immediately after the outing for a fresh arm.

However, on June 26, the Mets would call upon the rookie again, giving him the start in the managerial debut of Andy Green. Thornton showed promise after a six-inning performance in which he allowed just one run against the Phillies while striking out seven.

Instead of building on their young arm's performance, he was again sent back down, a move many questioned because he'd just provided one of the team's best starts of the season. The pitching carousel continued on July 12, being officially sent up to serve as a piece in their rotation, logging seven scoreless innings against the Red Sox with five strikeouts. It was the moment everyone realized the 24-year-old has what it takes to pitch at the major-league level.

Zac Thornton's last 4 starts:



23.1 IP | 1.93 ERA | 0.86 WHIP

17 K | 6 BB



Season Stats:



23.1 IP

17 K

1.93 ERA | 0.86 WHIP | 6.56 K/9#LGM pic.twitter.com/0EgdhVS7HD — PaceBall (@paceball__) July 22, 2026

With Thornton emerging as an option for the 2027 rotation, the Mets now have a young trio worth building around, with Nolan McLean and Christian Scott at the top of their group. This makes their decision for Clay Holmes at the trade deadline very intriguing.

The case for keeping Clay Holmes

Holmes is a very interesting option with just 11 days until the MLB Trade Deadline. He's currently returning from injury, but could provide the Mets with a strong return in a trade. However, keeping Holmes would give them four starters, making David Stearns' job this offseason much easier.

The 32-year-old flashed ace-like traits through his first nine starts, holding a 2.39 ERA while averaging six innings per outing.

Clay Holmes fractured his tibia after this 111 MPH liner hit him, per @NYPost_Mets pic.twitter.com/oN2BTk8QeO — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2026

Following this season, the former Yankee holds a player option and could enter free agency to earn a well-deserved payday. However, in a report by Will Sammon of The Athletic, Holmes expressed interest in working towards an extension to stay with the Mets, with the two sides expected to hold conversations over the next few days, SNY's Chelsea Janes reported.

Holmes serves as a reputable 2/3 option, giving the Mets pitching depth for 2027. However, the top of the rotation will still be missing that big punch, with Freddy Peralta possibly on his way out at the deadline and underperforming in orange and blue.

Where the Mets can find their next ace

The best place to look will be in November, when Tarik Skubal hits the open market as a free agent. The Tigers ace will be the big fish on the market, one the Mets should absolutely cast for, finalizing their rotation as one of the best in baseball.

At the moment, it is up in the air whether the 29-year-old will be moved at the deadline, but he will still hit the market no matter the outcome. In 14 games this season, the back-to-back CY Young winner holds a 2.83 ERA, striking out 98 batters while holding a 0.93 WHIP, remaining at the "elite" status everyone knows him for.

David Stearns will need to leave his comfort zone for the Mets to go after Skubal, who could likely seek a record-high contract projected to be more than $350 million. Besides Skubal, Kevin Gausman and Freddy Peralta would be the best options, putting the Mets right back where they are now.

They could also explore the trade market during the offseason, with guys like Joe Ryan and Sandy Alcantara possibly available for trade. No matter what, the emergence of both Thornton and Scott this season serves as the perfect dominoes, setting in place who the Mets can rely on in the future.