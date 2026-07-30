It's a Must for Mets to Get Back Top-10 Pitching Prospect in Potential Freddy Peralta-Rays Trade

In four days, the New York Mets will be in a very interesting spot. While they'll be selling off expired contracts, there are still decisions to make regarding players under contract. The Mets have several of the top options on the market, including Luke Weaver, the top relief option available if the Padres don't move Mason Miller.

However, Freddy Peralta's market surprisingly remains active, even with his worrisome numbers. Many people think the Mets should even consider keeping Peralta by offering him the qualifying offer following the 2026 season, giving him one more season to prove himself.

Things started to head south when Peralta's desired contract extension was revealed, looking for something similar to what Max Fried got in 2024 with the Yankees, an eight-year, $215 million contract. Clearly, this contract won't be signed anytime soon, leaving Peralta's free agency in November an interesting time.

Yet, with teams holding interest, the Mets will be parting ways with the pending free agent. One of those expressing interest in Peralta is the Tampa Bay Rays, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

The Mets originally acquired Peralta during the offseason. They were looking to add a potential top-end starter, while sending prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to Milwaukee. The move was viewed as a major gamble, trading two top prospects for a piece viewed as a rental.

In 22 starts, the 30-year-old holds a 5-9 record, a 4.99 ERA, along with a 1.48 WHIP. With the deadline approaching, here's what the Mets could get from the Rays in a potential deal for Peralta.

Potential Rays trade package for Freddy Peralta

The Rays are expected to be big-time buyers at the deadline, looking to add anything that could provide that last push to their potential World Series push in a weak American League.

The Rays have a solid minor league system that should intrigue the Mets. For Tampa Bay, adding Peralta to a solid rotation gives them an arm who rarely gets hurt and has prior playoff experience with the Brewers. One of the most intriguing aspects of Peralta's game is his availability, as he has appeared in at least 30 starts over the last three seasons.

For the Mets, the value Peralta's name once had when showcasing top-end qualities has since diminished. The Mets will still be able to receive a team's top-10 ranked prospect, along with a mid-tier player in the system. No. 8 prospect Michael Forret is a perfect pitching prospect for the Mets, one who could make an immediate impact on the organization.

RHP Michael Forret (@RaysBaseball #8 prospect) blows away @Cardinals 2023 1st rd pk #MLBDraft Chase Davis with 95 🔥 up and in #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/ehJIaiQ41Z — Prospect Metrics (@ProspectMetrics) July 26, 2026

The 22-year-old was dominant throughout last season in High-A and Double-A. He had a combined 1.58 ERA through 18 starts, keeping opposing hitters to a .157 batting average. This season, Forret has already worked in Triple-A, starting in eight games with a 5.23 ERA. Another prospect the Mets could target in a potential package is No. 19 RHP TJ Nichols, who could be MLB-ready right away.

Like Forret, Nichols showed promise in 2025, holding a 2.90 ERA through 24 starts. However, the 24-year-old has struggled through 12 starts with the Rays' Double-A affiliate, holding a 6.10 ERA and walking 24 batters.



Nichols throws hard, sitting between 95-97 mph and touching 99 with his fastball. The challenge for Nichols will be maintaining the peak performance he reached last year, as he's run into issues leaving pitches in the heart of the zone.