Billy Amick Is Already a Revelation for the Mets Just One Month In

One of the first major trades David Stearns made at this year's trade deadline was offloading A.J. Minter to the Twins for prospects Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani. The return of Agbayani drew a lot of discussion because of who his father is, but Amick has stolen the spotlight with his play since joining the Mets organization.

Amick joined the Mets profiling as a power corner infielder who hits home runs but also strikes out a lot. That was prevalent in his stats with Minnesota's Double-A affiliate, recording 23 home runs, 72 RBIs and 108 strikeouts in 86 games.

After mashing with the Mets' Double-A squad and joining Triple-A Syracuse for the stretch run, Amick has a chance to parlay a strong end of the season into a 2027 spring training invite. Not only that, but considering Ryan Clifford's drastic fall-off this season, Amick also has a chance to cement himself as the Mets' premier power prospect.

Billy Amick may earn spring training reps in 2027 with strong finish to season

Earning an invite to spring training would be a feat to be proud of for Amick. Out of the 30 Mets position players invited to this year's spring training, just eight were prospects. Only two (Kevin Parada, José Ramos) were not considered top prospects. As it stands now, Amick ranks outside of the Mets' top 30 prospects so he would fall into that exclusive category.

Despite not being considered a top prospect in the organization, Amick's production has been undeniable. He is up to 31 home runs, 96 RBIs and an .844 OPS in 104 total games this season. His flaws are evident in his batting average (.221) and strikeout rate (138 in 456 plate appearances), and these will be areas the Mets will hope he can improve in.

Amick's stint in Syracuse to end this season will give the Mets clarity into how they want to handle him to begin next season. If Amick continues to mash and can improve in the areas where he's lacking, the Mets may just reward him with a spring training invite.

The Mets' future prospects at first base, and to a lesser extent third base, are not as clear as other positions on the team. Even the DH role doesn't have a clear occupant.

While it's highly unlikely Amick would even be considered to make the major league squad out of spring training next year, the Mets could be interested in evaluating his fit into their future plans. So far, he's earned the chance to prove himself.

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