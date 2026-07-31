The First Mets' Domino Falls: Grading the Twins-Mets A.J. Minter Deal

The first domino has officially dropped. After successfully beating the Marlins 4-2 on Thursday night to win four out of their last five games, the Mets made their first move, setting the market for the 2026 deadline. Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported that the Mets were sending lefty reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins for prospects Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani.

Trade news: The Minnesota Twins are acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN.



The Mets’ selling starts with one of the top relievers on the market. There will be many more Mets deals to come before Aug. 3. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2026

For the Mets, the organization is expected to make several moves at the deadline, with the New York Post's Jon Heyman predicting 6-10 moves from the second-most expensive team in baseball. David Stearns has had a rough go in Queens, staring into the barrel of a second consecutive season without a playoff appearance, angering an already restless fan base.

UPDATE



The Mets will likely make between 6-10 trades at the MLB Trade Deadline, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/tTafBeUubg — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 29, 2026

However, the trade deadline allows Stearns to build for the future successfully. Here’s how this trade grades out on both sides of this seriously win-win deal.

Twins grade in A.J. Minter deal

Heading into the 2026 season, many predicted the Twins would be the worst team in baseball; it’s ironic how the roles have flipped. The American League is as weak as it has ever been, with the Twins sitting three games behind the White Sox for first place in the AL Central. Even at 55-55, Minnesota has decided to play its cards, one game back in the Wild Card race while possessing the No. 9-ranked farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, back in March.

The Twins desperately needed left-handed depth in their bullpen after losing Anthony Banda for the season to a left lat strain in June. Overall, as a unit, the Twins hold the fifth-worst bullpen ERA at 4.92, struggling with depth aside from their reliable options like Andrew Morris and Kody Funderburk. Instantly, Minter slots in as Minnesota’s most talented option, possessing a 2.35 ERA through 23 appearances with a 1.00 WHIP, having an impressive 2.2% walk rate.

In terms of what the Twins gave up, there’s nothing to worry about on their side, filling their biggest need with a rental veteran who enters free agency following the season, sending the Mets their No. 21 and No. 29 prospects, both of whom have yet to make the required leap to play major league baseball.

Mets Grade

The trade can be viewed as a win-win for both sides. The Mets were able to kickstart their crucial trade deadline by acquiring two top-30 prospects within the organization in exchange for an expiring arm who suffered a long-term injury just last season. Minter looked dominant through his first several weeks in Queens, but suffered a torn lat muscle in late April that sidelined him until May of this season. The trade is nearly perfect for New York, cashing in on Minter's early success in exchange for two solid prospects who provide much-needed organizational depth.

In terms of return, the Mets will be receiving the Twins’ No. 21 prospect, Billy Amick. Besides No. 7 prospect Ryan Clifford, the Mets lack a power bat within their system, and Amick provides exactly that. The 2024 second-round pick has shown his potential with his raw power in Double-A this season, hitting 23 HRs through 86 games with 72 RBIs and an impressive .820 OPS. The 23-year-old could be MLB-ready next season, making it a race between the two first-base prospects, both of whom struggle with high strikeout rates.

Get to know Mets new 1B prospect Billy Amick:



- High-upside, right-handed power bat.



2026 Double-A stats:



.217 BA, .820 OPS, .338 OBP, 23 HR, 72 RBI



- Gives the Mets long-term flexibility to the corners of the diamond. #LGM pic.twitter.com/yp77pSAgSO — Jason Petrucci (@Jpet_7) July 31, 2026

As for the other part of the package, Bruin Agbayani, the No. 29 prospect in Minnesota’s system, his story in professional baseball is fairly new. The sixth-round pick from the 2025 draft is only 19, with raw talent, and is the son of former Met Benny Abayani. For Bruin, his sample size in Class-A this season is short due to injury, but he held a .268 batting average with a .412 OBP in 10 games.