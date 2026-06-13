Bo Bichette’s Mets Breakout Could Not Have Come at a Better Time

There is no understating how much of a disappointment Bo Bichette's start to the season has been, and it directly correlates to the poor start the Mets have had as a team. The Mets brought Bichette in to be an anchor to their lineup, but his adjustment time to Queens has been brutal, and his first year has been a major disappointment. If the Mets are going to turn around their season, their revival will need to be anchored by Bichette.

The Mets opened their season series with the first-place Atlanta Braves on Friday, June 12, a day that kickstarted the Mets' 2024 miracle run (they went 61-36 from that point on), but also saw the demise of their 2025 season (they went 39-55 after). With their season effectively on life support and in need of another miracle, they showed a sense of urgency in their 7-5 win over the Braves, an offensive showing that was led by Bichette's bat.

Bichette and Juan Soto went back-to-back in the first inning, giving New York a 2-0 lead right off the bat. One inning later, Bichette would inside-out a pitch on his hands into the first row in the right field corner for a grand slam. For the second time this year, Bo had a pair of homers in the first two innings.

He would end the day with six RBI and a 2-3 performance, and it could be the start of a summertime breakout that the Mets desperately need.

Bo Bichette is finally breaking out for the Mets when they need him the most

After his two-homer performance on Friday night, Bichette has his season OPS mark up to .635, which is his highest mark of the season.

It has been a long and brutal climb back to mediocrity for Bichette, but his June has been raging hot to begin with six extra base hits and a .951 OPS through ten games. Dating even further back to his three-hit game against the Nationals on May 18th, Bichette has an .850 OPS over his past 23 games.

With a potential return of Francisco Lindor returning and the already solid play of late from the trio of Juan Soto, Jared Young, and Carson Benge, the Mets' lineup is beginning to look more formidable by the day. If Bichette can continue his recent hot start to the month, the entire dynamic of the Mets' lineup changes, and it could be enough to charge a Mets' surge back into the playoff hunt.

Looking more large picture at the lineup, a Bichette heater also helps the Mets continue to minimize the role of the struggling Mark Vientos, and will eventually do the same with Brett Baty once Lindor returns from the injured list. Considering they are still at the bottom of the group of fringe contenders in the National League, the Mets need to be throwing out their best nine bats each night, and an effective Bichette is one of their best bats, while also keeping out a few struggling bats.

The Mets might have another miracle run in them, and if they do, Bichette would be a huge part of it. He could be authoring the beginning of his first great run with the Mets.