It's Time for Mets to Give a Juan Soto Shutdown Some Real Consideration

2026 has become the year of the calf injury for the Mets, who have seen a trio of calf problems derail their season. While Jorge Polanco and Francisco Lindor are back from their lower leg issues, the troublesome calf has again claimed Juan Soto, who landed on the injured list after leaving Friday night's game with a left calf strain.

The timing of the injury was unfortunate for the Mets, who tried to tamp down on Soto's new calf strain by giving him two full days of rest before Friday's game. Soto couldn't get through two at-bats as the designated hitter before dealing with more issues, which led the Mets to pull him and go for imaging, which revealed a Grade 2 strain.

The injury is expected to sideline Soto for 4-6 weeks at minimum, which is enough time for the Mets to showcase Luis Robert Jr. for potential trades and let youngsters like Nick Morabito come up to play every day. With how little time is left in the season, however, the Mets should tread very lightly with Soto going forward.

Why a Juan Soto shutdown should be on the table

While Soto's presence would give Mets fans something to watch down the stretch of a lost year, it is important to remember that they are all but mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers brought the Mets to 44-62 on the year, firmly locking them into the sellers' camp.

It is also worrisome that Soto has injured his left calf after hurting his right one earlier in the season. The Mets treated Soto with kid gloves upon his return, giving him DH days and occasional off days to keep him healthy. But it is certainly possible that the new calf injury resulted from trying to compensate for the old one.

Soto will certainly have a lot of say here and will want to get back on the field before the year is over. There is certainly a case to be made that getting Soto some at-bats in September could be quite useful, especially if a looming lockout shortens the 2027 campaign.

The problem with that approach, however, is that the Mets are playing for nothing but pride. Unless Soto receives a clean bill of health from the Mets' medical staff, there is no reason to run him out there and risk another injury that would jeopardize any part of the 2027 season.

Things may be ugly without Soto the rest of the way, but losing Soto in 2027 would torpedo any hopes the organization has of making this year's disaster a one-off. The Mets' best chance going forward is with a healthy Juan Soto, so their goal for the rest of this season is to ensure Soto is fully healthy for whenever the 2027 campaign begins.