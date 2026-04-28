Brandon Nimmo Chimes in on Mets' Dismal Start to Season

Former New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo knows what it's like to get off to a slow start to a new season.

Speaking exclusively with Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Nimmo said he wasn't surprised by his former team's slow start this season and thinks it's only a matter of time until they turn things around.

“I was part of that team that started off (0-5 in 2024), and then from May 15 on was the best team in baseball. So I’ve been on both sides of it,” Nimmo said. “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. Baseball, it takes a long time to have a good or bad season. So there’s still plenty of time for them to right the ship. And there’s still plenty of time for teams that are hot to go bad."

Brandon Nimmo sees plenty of time for Mets to change course of their disastrous season https://t.co/G5KHaQ6k7D pic.twitter.com/6jqF8Du1CY — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2026

As Nimmo alluded to, the Mets began the 2024 season at 0-5 and were 11 games under .500 towards the end of May. But of course, as every Met fan knows, things quickly turned around from June 12th onward.

From the infamous Grimace first pitch, the call-up of veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, and the hit single "OMG" that quickly began a rally call for the team and the fanbase, the Mets became one of the best teams in baseball throughout the rest of the season. They posted an 89-73 record, clinching the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League after a dramatic win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 161.

The Mets' ensuing postseason run also included numerous memorable moments. One of the biggest came in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series; with New York facing elimination against the Milwaukee Brewers, Pete Alonso slugged a three-run homer in the ninth inning to propel the Mets to the NLDS.

Francisco Lindor delivered another memorable swing for the Amazins' in Game 4 of the NLDS, hitting a grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies that punched the Mets' ticket to the NLCS for the first time since 2015. They ultimately lost to the eventual World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in six games.

Granted, that Mets team was entirely different from this current group. After suffering an historic collapse last season that cost them a playoff berth, an immediate roster overhaul ensued. Nimmo was traded to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien during the offseason. Following that stunning move was the aforementioned Alonso signing a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, Edwin Díaz inking a three-year deal with the Dodgers and Jeff McNeil getting dealt to the Athletics.

While a roster overhaul may have been needed, given that the previous regime made the postseason just twice over the last seven seasons, it has certainly not panned out for the Mets so far. They enter Tuesday tied with the worst record in baseball at 9-19.

Nimmo is also off to a very strong start for Texas, posting a .280 batting average with four home runs, 12 RBI and an OPS of .806. Semien, however, has batted just .220 for the Mets thus far, even though president of baseball operations David Stearns primarily brought in the veteran for his elite defense at second base.

Leadoff home run for Brandon Nimmo! pic.twitter.com/z8nwBym69K — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2026

But even with this dismal start to the season for the Mets, Nimmo can certainly relate to going through a funk like this and seems confident that his old club can turn it around quickly.

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