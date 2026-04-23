Mets Call Up Ronny Mauricio Amid Francisco Lindor Injury

The New York Mets' victory on Wednesday to snap their 12-game losing streak came at the price of shortstop Francisco Lindor, who left the game with what the team called left calf tightness.

However, Lindor's apparent injury may have provided an opportunity for one of the Mets' young prospects to prove himself. Shortly after it was announced that Lindor would undergo an MRI on Thursday, reporter Francys Romero broke that the Mets were calling up infielder Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets are calling up Ronny Mauricio again, per sources.



Mauricio has been on fire in Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .333 with 5 home runs and a 1.142 OPS in April. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 23, 2026

Mauricio, 25, has appeared in just two games with New York this season. He was initially called up on April 6 when the Mets placed Juan Soto on the injured list with a similar calf injury as Lindor's, and was sent back down to Syracuse on April 12 when the Mets called up Tommy Pham.

In his very first plate appearance of the year, Mauricio delivered a walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7 to give the Mets a 4-3 win. Ironically, that was the Mets' most recent victory until their 3-2 triumph over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, which preceded the Mauricio call-up by just over an hour.

Ronny called game!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/ibEvN4IyFj — New York Mets (@Mets) April 7, 2026

Ronny Mauricio Has a Real Opportunity to Prove Himself With the Mets

Even if Lindor didn't get injured, it still felt like a matter of time before Mauricio would return to the big leagues. In four Triple-A games from April 17 to April 21, the switch-hitting infielder went 8-for-15 (.533) and slammed five home runs, with three of them coming in the last of those games.

RONNY MAURICIO WITH HIS THIRD HOME RUN OF THE NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dUVK7I5I5A — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2026

It is also worth mentioning that due to Mauricio being sent down on April 13, the Mets would have needed to wait 10 days before calling him back up unless a player on the major league club got injured. New York had an earlier opportunity to promote Mauricio when they placed Jorge Polanco on the injured list on April 18, but they instead called up catcher Hayden Senger, who did not see any playing time before being optioned back to Triple-A on Wednesday to make room for Juan Soto.

Because Mauricio is being called up prior to the 10-day waiting period ending (which would have been on Friday), it seems likely that Lindor will be placed on the injured list, depending on his MRI results. The Mets could deploy Mauricio at either second or third base in addition to shortstop, but spelling Lindor would be the most likely scenario with Marcus Semien at second and the Mets' desire to play Bo Bichette at third base full time.

Last season, Mauricio hit six home runs and stole four bases over 61 games, but batted just .226 with a .663 OPS and struggled immensely against left-handed pitching. Nonetheless, the young infielder has seen very limited playing time since making his MLB debut in 2025, and if given regular playing time, he could display a unique combination of size, speed, arm strength and power.

Over 89 major league games, Mauricio holds a .234/.294/.359 slash line with eight home runs, 11 stolen bases, an 84 wRC+ and 1.0 fWAR.

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