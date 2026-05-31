Christian Scott Proves to Be Anchor of Mets' Rotation With Saturday's Gem

The Mets' starting rotation has been uneasy of late, but one consistent has emerged every fifth game for them: righty Christian Scott. Two spots in the Mets' rotation are under consistent questioning; Nolan McLean has struggled, and Freddy Peralta has allowed more runs than he would like of late. Despite all of that, Scott is moving in the opposite direction and is getting better and better as the season goes along.

In what was arguably the best start of his career, Scott entered Saturday's start fresh off 5 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in Miami against the same Marlins he would face at Citi Field. Facing a team for the second straight start is typically a challenge for most starters, but it proved to be anything but for Scott. When it was all said and done, the former Florida Gator went five scoreless innings with a tied career high in eight strikeouts and just one earned run, which joins the conversation for the best start of his career.

Christian Scott has eight strikeouts in the first four innings, tying a career-high 💪 pic.twitter.com/9HzsEzFStU — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2026

A former top-100 prospect, Mets fans and executives alike had been hoping to see starts like this out of Scott. He has now reached 12 straight scoreless innings between these two outings and his final four outs against the Nationals back on May 18, the longest scoreless streak of his young career. As he continues to settle into his role and consistency this season, all signs are pointing towards Scott becoming a front-line starter for the Mets in front of our eyes.

Christian Scott is suddenly the Mets' best and most reliable starter heading into June

With his scoreless streak intact and first Major League win under his belt, Scott is firing on all cylinders at a time when the Mets need him the most. David Peterson has been banished to the bullpen in favor of Sean Manaea, who is not exactly a sure thing for this team. Jonah Tong has been solid since coming up, but the Mets will be "creative" with his usage, per manager Carlos Mendoza via SNY's John Flanigan, which doesn't exactly make him sound like a guy who is going to start every fifth game.

In front of him are the aforementioned McLean and Peralta, each as shaky as the other lately. With this as the state of the Mets' rotation around him, Scott has quickly become the Mets' de facto ace heading into the summer months. Over seven starts since being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse, he owns a 2.97 ERA in 30 1/3 innings with 38 strikeouts and a 1.385 WHIP. The numbers aren't jumping off the page or putting him in Cy Young conversations, but it is exactly what the Mets need right now.

Christian Scott, Vicious 82mph Sweeper. 😤



18 inches of horizontal break pic.twitter.com/Me7Ybiype1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 30, 2026

Scott missed all of last year after UCL surgery and slow-played his rehab entering the season, but it is clear as day now that he hasn't lost his stuff, and he still has the same promise as he did when he skyrocketed through the minors in 2024. As he returns to form, it is clear that he is changing the Mets' pitching plans for 2026 and beyond with every zero he throws up. One of the first major tests for him will be handling pressure, and he is shouldering loads of it right now.

As the only dependable arm in the Mets' current starting five, Scott will be looked at as the "win day" starter until someone else steps back up, and that is a giant mantle on a team that needs to win seemingly every day to get back in the race.