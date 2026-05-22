Devin Williams Is Powering a Mets Bullpen Breakout

The Mets have suddenly been playing some good baseball—all it took was the calendar to flip. The bullpen has been the driving factor this month, playing a key role in their success and entering Thursday's game against the Nationals with the sixth-best bullpen ERA in the Majors at 2.62 in May, according to NJ.com's Max Goodman.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is getting a rare pass, building a bullpen capable of providing support when needed, with several arms emerging as reliable options in May. Contrary to the glass-half-empty crowd, the bullpen has yet to truly get overworked, even with starters not consistently going deep. That’s thanks to the likes of Tobias Myers, David Peterson, and Sean Manaea, who’ve all eaten up important innings.

Stearns is constructing exactly what he did in Milwaukee: a bullpen supported by multiple length options in the rotation while relying on capable, consistent late-inning arms. The best example of that blueprint is his Brewers connection, Devin Williams.

Devin Williams's dominance—pitching with confidence

The Mets' closer has been lights out in May. It’s obvious when Williams is on the mound, he isn’t afraid to challenge hitters even with runners on base.

In the Mets’ win over the Nationals on Thursday, Daylen Lile led off the final inning with a double, advancing to third on a fielder’s choice the next at-bat. With a one-run lead, Williams locked in, striking out the next batter before inducing a groundout from the red-hot Keibert Ruiz to end the game.

That's now 10 consecutive scoreless appearances for Devin Williams. He's allowed two hits over that stretch (and the second of them probably shouldn't have been a hit). pic.twitter.com/9cBqASlJWx — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 21, 2026

Through eight appearances in May, the “Airbender” has yet to surrender a run, striking out 10 batters while recording five saves. Williams also appeared twice against the Yankees this past weekend, locking down a save on May 16 with a 1-2-3 inning against the 3–5 hitters, then closing out the 10th inning the following day with a runner in scoring position.

Just one month ago, Williams carried a 10.29 ERA, allowing runs in four straight appearances. Mets fans were quick to question Stearns’ decision-making after the early struggles, but this month has quieted much of that criticism.

Williams also dealt with similar issues during his time with the Yankees, where he was asked to lower his hands in an attempt to combat pitch-tipping—something that famously affected him during the 2024 National League Wild Card, when Pete Alonso delivered a game-tying three-run home run in the ninth inning.

With the Yankees, Williams threw 62 innings with a 4.79 ERA and eventually lost his closing role after the team acquired David Bednar at the deadline. With the Mets, however, he has settled into a more comfortable role that allows him to combine the best of both worlds.

“He is extremely sharp, and he’s one of the smarter players I’ve been around,” Mets quality control coach Danny Barnes said on Thursday. “He picks up on everything. He’s on everything. It’s really impressive. When I say he’s on things, it’s more so than any player I’ve seen come through here.”

Williams's resurgence has helped the Mets win several games this month, showing what this bullpen could look like over the next three years if the dominance continues.

Mets' bullpen success goes beyond Devin Williams

Williams isn’t the only bullpen arm dealing in May. The Mets have gotten strong contributions from several relievers, including Huascar Brazobán, Brooks Raley, Austin Warren, and Luke Weaver.

Mets relievers in May:



Devin Williams: 8 G, 10 K, 5 SV, 0 ER

Luke Weaver: 8 G, 14 K, 0 ER

Huascar Brazoban: 9 G, 8 K, 3 ER

Austin Warren: 8 G, 11 K, 2 ER

Brooks Raley: 9 G, 10 K, 1 ER



The bullpen has provided a huge boost in their 12-7 start to the month.#LGM — Jason Petrucci (@Jpet_7) May 21, 2026

Brazobán’s role has been vital, serving as an opener at times while also entering high-leverage situations. The right-hander has appeared in nine games this month, striking out eight batters while allowing just three runs.

Raley has been dominant, continuing a strong Mets tenure. He was brought back last season after A.J. Minter went down, filling a key role and posting a 2.41 ERA over 30 games. In May, he appeared in nine games, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one run.

Austin Warren has been an entirely different story. Originally called up as a depth arm, he has become a legitimate bullpen option. His breakout moment came on April 21 against the Twins, when he entered with the bases loaded and no outs and struck out the side. In May, he appeared in eight games, striking out 11 batters while allowing two runs.

Luke Weaver, another former Yankee, has also thrived with a new level of confidence. On Saturday, Weaver worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam against his former team to help secure a key win. He has appeared in eight games this month, striking out 14 while allowing no runs.

AUSTIN WARREN DESERVED THE MVP CHANTS 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/WMu8LjN0pz — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) April 22, 2026

But wait, there’s more on the way

The Mets still have reinforcements waiting in the wings. A.J. Minter could return next week if his final rehab assignment goes well, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

In seven appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, Minter has posted a 2.70 ERA with three strikeouts and a 0.900 WHIP. His return was delayed after he experienced left hip discomfort on May 3.

Minter would likely replace veteran Craig Kimbrel. In what may have been one of his final outings with the Mets, the 37-year-old attempted to record eight outs but failed in the ninth inning, allowing a two-run home run to Jacob Young. It has been a rough season overall, as he holds a 6.00 ERA through 14 appearances.

Beyond Minter, the Mets also have several high-upside prospects who could contribute later this season. No. 16 prospect Ryan Lambert and No. 17 prospect Dylan Ross have emerged as names to watch.

Ross has posted a 2.92 ERA in 12 appearances across three minor-league levels with 14 strikeouts this season, routinely reaching 102 mph with his fastball. Lambert has struggled early, carrying a 6.23 ERA through 15 appearances, but has struck out 20 batters. Like Ross, he is a power arm, sitting 95–100 mph and occasionally touching 101 mph as he continues to develop.

At the end of the day, the Mets' relief outlook is as promising as it's ever been, and fans should be excited by what's to come