How A.J. Minter’s Return Could Transform the Mets' Bullpen

Help is on the way for the Mets, this time in the form of a consistent bullpen arm.

The Mets signed former Brave A.J. Minter during the 2024 offseason, with expectations that he would become their primary left-handed reliever, setting up Edwin Díaz. For a few weeks, Minter was exactly that. He appeared in 13 games, allowing just two runs while striking out 14 batters in 11 innings and posting a 1.000 WHIP.

During a regular bullpen outing against the Nationals on April 25, Minter experienced discomfort that forced him to exit the appearance. He was later diagnosed with a torn lat muscle that was reportedly completely off the bone.

However, the 32-year-old battled back this offseason, preparing himself to return midway through the season. In six appearances with Triple-A Syracuse, Minter has posted a solid 1.50 ERA while striking out three batters and holding a 0.667 WHIP. His return to the majors would have occurred sooner, but on May 3, Minter suffered a setback after experiencing left hip discomfort.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the veteran reliever prior to Wednesday's game, stating Minter would make one more minor league appearance this weekend with Syracuse, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. If that outing goes well, he could come off the injured list and make his season debut as early as next week.

A.J. Minter (lat, hip) will make one more minor league appearance this weekend at Syracuse. If that goes well, Minter could come off the injured list to make his season debut as soon as early next week. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 20, 2026

With the way that the Mets' bullpen is performing at the moment, Minter's looming return is exactly what fans want to see.

How Minter’s addition benefits the Mets' bullpen

As of Wednesday evening, the Mets' bullpen has quietly become one of the team’s biggest strengths in May. Between Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver, Austin Warren, and Devin Williams, the Mets’ top relievers have combined for 33 2/3 innings while allowing just one earned run this month. The group has also struck out 41 batters and walked 16, holding an absurd 0.27 ERA.

The addition of Minter gives the Mets another experienced arm and could allow them to move on from someone like Craig Kimbrel, who has primarily served as an inning-eater. The veteran right-hander is far removed from his prime, posting a 5.84 ERA through 13 appearances.

Another option for the Mets could be moving on from Sean Manaea. Manaea has fully transitioned into a bullpen role, serving as a long reliever when the Mets need innings following a short start. After breaking out in 2024, Manaea has struggled for the second straight season, posting a 6.31 ERA across 27 innings while walking 13 batters.

Minter is one of several impact Mets who could provide a much-needed boost once rejoining the roster. He might not be perfect every night, but he's the exact type of arm who can help grow the ongoing momentum that New York's bullpen is creating this month.