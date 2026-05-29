Eric Wagaman Making Early Case for Bigger Mets Role

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but for the Mets — maybe it does? M.J. Melendez gave the Mets something they rarely see: a hot start to his career in orange and blue. After May 6, Melendez possessed some of the best numbers on the roster, batting .333 through 16 games with a 1.024 OPS and a .409 OBP while slugging two home runs with six RBIs.

However, the offensive burst was short-lived, with Melendez completely forgetting how to hit, going 4-for-55 over his last stretch. Jared Young has recently rejoined the Mets from injury, giving them another offensive option, but the recent emergence of Eric Wagaman after just one start makes you wonder — is it time to ride the hot hand again?

The Mets need offense — Wagaman might provide it

Eric Wagaman saw a consistent amount of playing time in Miami last season, appearing in 140 games during his rookie campaign. The first baseman batted .250 with a .296 OBP while hitting nine home runs and totaling 53 RBIs. The 28-year-old joined the Mets organization as a depth piece, something the team has desperately needed offensively due to its countless injuries.

In Wednesday’s win over the Reds, Wagaman was given his first start in Queens, slotting in at DH. In his first at-bat of the evening, he launched a 110 mph swing down the left-field line for a 415-foot moonshot. His first hit as a Met landed in the seats, providing the Mets with a pivotal 2-0 lead.

Eric Wagaman BLASTS a homer 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SmWAbPh0Cs — New York Mets (@Mets) May 27, 2026

His next at-bat resulted in a line drive to left field that was tracked down despite carrying a .554 expected batting average, with the potential to become an extra-base hit. Wagaman’s evening would be cut short with Young entering due to pitching matchups, but his first test with the Mets was definitely a success.

As the Mets combat injuries, they must ride the players providing the most offensively, even if it’s in a small sample size. With Melendez struggling, there should be little doubt that Wagaman deserves more playing time, especially after producing a solid season in Miami and proving he can at least hit consistently.

The Mets' offense realistically can't get much worse than it is at the moment, which adds to the appeal of seeing what Wagaman can do. Especially since his ex-team is next up on the schedule with a three-game series kicking off Friday versus the Marlins.

Assuming he's as motivated for a "revenge game" as most players are in these kind of situations, New York may get a great grasp of his upside if he's given a chance this weekend.