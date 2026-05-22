Mets' Solution to Their MJ Melendez Concerns Isn't Far Away

The irony—just a few weeks ago, the Mets fanbase was calling for MJ Melendez to start every day. The Mets haven’t been shy this year when it comes to failing to find a consistent rhythm. It seems like every bat in the lineup has gone through a week-long cold stretch this season, but for Melendez, it’s been even worse.

After May 6, Melendez possessed some of the best numbers on the roster, batting .333 through 16 games with a 1.024 OPS and a .409 OBP while slugging two home runs with six RBIs. Since then? The Mets’ left field and designated hitter option is 1-for-25 with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Melendez, a once-promising prospect in the Royals’ farm system, was brought in this offseason to serve as potential depth in case of injuries, which is exactly what’s happened. With Luis Robert Jr. down, the Mets need to rely on their young prospects, along with Juan Soto, who recently returned to the field on a daily basis.

In Thursday's contest against the Nationals, Melendez went 0-for-2 while being hit by a pitch twice. What felt like a final opportunity to make a major impact came in the ninth inning, when the DH stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out as the Mets clung to a 2-1 lead. Melendez battled through the at-bat, but ultimately chased a fastball well outside the strike zone, finishing the series 0-for-6.

The keys are there for the Mets to find a better option. Now, it’s just time for Carlos Mendoza to put them in the ignition.

The Mets have seen it already—let the kids play

On Tuesday, the Mets officially promoted No. 11 prospect Nick Morabito. The 23-year-old debuted in place of A.J. Ewing in the lineup, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while making several spectacular plays in left field. However, the rookie hasn’t seen the field in the last two games, with his spot belonging to the struggling Melendez.

The Mets would be better off playing A.J. Ewing over MJ Melendez in the starting lineup. | John Jones-Imagn Images

It’s time for the Mets to fully commit to an outfield consisting of Morabito, Carson Benge, and Ewing. Benge and Ewing have been outstanding, with Benge serving as the team’s most consistent hitter in the leadoff spot. The former No. 1 overall prospect in the organization has gone 27-for-82 (.329 batting average) over his last 21 games, driving in 11 RBIs and scoring 16 runs while walking five times.

Ewing has also been consistent since his debut on May 12, beginning his MLB journey 8-for-29 (..276 batting average) with a home run, four RBIs, and eight walks.

An outfield with three rookies may seem like a flawed idea, but the youth provides elite speed and athleticism, giving the Mets one of their better defensive trios in years. Beyond the kids, the Mets are also expecting Jared Young to return soon after going down with a torn meniscus on April 12. Through 11 games, the first baseman was 7-for-20 with two RBIs. Since May 13, Young has appeared in four rehab games, going 2-for-14 with four strikeouts.

Relying on the rookies has benefited the Mets, who have gone 7-3 since promoting Ewing last month. So why promote Morabito if you’re not going to give the kid a chance?