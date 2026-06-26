Firing Carlos Mendoza Still Doesn't Solve Mets' Biggest Problem

A 34-47 record, 13 games under .500. The Mets' season practically ended after a four-game sweep from the Cubs. On Friday morning, the team delivered the news that those around Queens have all been patiently waiting to hear: Carlos Mendoza has been relieved of his duties as Mets manager, with Andy Green set to take over.

While the move is necessary, it comes almost way too late. From April 7 to April 22, the Mets lost 12 consecutive games, their largest losing streak since 2002. For a team with championship expectations, the vibe around the club almost seemed too laid-back, not having the urgency to realize there’s a big problem. Having zero accountability sank this team.

​​“Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis,” Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a statement released by the team (h/t michaelgbaron). “Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

Statements from David Stearns and Steve Cohen on relieving Carlos Mendoza as the #Mets manager. pic.twitter.com/0asFxul8qq — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) June 26, 2026

To replace Mendoza, New York appointed Andy Green as the interim manager. Green has managerial experience, leading the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019 with a 274-366 record.

While firing the manager amidst a struggle this bad is the right thing to do, this move should only be the start for a Mets team desperately looking to right their wrongs.

Firing Mendoza won't magically fix Mets if David Stearns is around

For starters, Mendoza was handpicked by Stearns to run the Mets team in 2024.

Mendoza's first year as manager was shaky, starting the season with a 29-39 record before miraculously capping a run that led them to the NL Championship Series, for once giving the Mets hope for their future. However, in 2025, even adding Juan Soto wasn’t enough to keep a team atop the league that held a 45-24.

Since June 12, 2025, the Mets are 72-96, on their way to missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Only so much blame can be placed on the shoulders of the manager.

Stearns has failed this team in roster construction, taking several risks that have proven to be detrimental to the team's success. In 2024, the moves seemed to make sense, adding Luis Severino and Sean Manaea to a team looking to try something different. However, anything Stearns decided following their NLCS appearance was the wrong choice.

The 2025 offseason put the Mets in a tough position, having to face the harsh reality that Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz would likely be on their way out. That’s exactly what Stearns opted for, allowing both to walk in free agency while also trading Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. Just like that, four of the longest-tenured players were out of the organization, stripping fans of their favorite players.

Pete Alonso chants have broken out at Citi field as Mark Vientos fails to scoop a throw from Ronny Mauricio pic.twitter.com/sOEud9UeS7 — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) June 26, 2026

To replace their “core four,” the Mets took a risk, adding players with extensive injury histories and several who’ve never played their desired positions before. The Mets' rotation was already viewed as weak heading into the year, with Freddy Peralta leading the way.

Through 71 games, the Mets hold the second-worst team OPS in baseball at .675 with a 4.90 ERA from their starters, the third-worst mark. The offense has been consistently bad, and the pitching has recently fallen apart completely, allowing 54 runs over their last six games.

Mendoza was put in an impossible position; the roster, to begin with, wasn’t good enough, and several injuries took place. Soto, Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette have played just nine games together this season, a big-time problem.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Carlos Mendoza for his leadership and unwavering commitment,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said on the decision in a statement released by the team.

(Carlos) represented this organization with integrity and dedication throughout and I wish him and his family all the best. Our commitment to bring our fans a championship-caliber team has not changed. There is no sugar coating it: this season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered Steve Cohen, Mets owner

Cohen is correct. The season has been a disappointment; they need to start assessing the organization's future if they are serious about being a championship-contending team. The safety blanket tightly wrapped around Stearns is no longer there to protect him; he’s next in line to axe. The next two months will be very important to the future, with guys like Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes set to hit free agency following the season, being key players to move on from.

If Stearns can't nail it, his seat will only get hotter.

The Mets need to accept that everything they’ve done with this roster is completely wrong. While Green serves as interim manager, a long-term choice must be made for next season, with a guy like Carlos Beltrán as the perfect person for the job.