Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/25): Peterson to Cubs, McLean Meltdown, Prospect Updates & More

For the Mets, opposing fan bases have created several phrases to troll the team for their poor play over the years. Whether it’s “LOLMets” or “Meet the Mess,” 2026 has been a clear indicator of why these names are sadly deserved.

The Mets are a complete mess, playing sloppy, embarrassing baseball against the Cubs on Wednesday, losing both games of their doubleheader. There’s so much to unpack, but here’s everything Mets fans need to know

David Peterson trade leads Mets roster moves

The Mets traded right-handed pitcher David Peterson to the Cubs for No. 13 first-base prospect Caleb Mathis, per MLB insider Jeff Passan. Could it be the start of a fire sale in Queens?

Trade news: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring left-hander David Peterson from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 25, 2026

The Mets officially reinstate Ronny Mauricio from the 10-day injured list, optioning him to Triple-A.

The Mets reinstate Francisco Lindor from the 10-day injured list, designating Zach Short for assignment to make room on the major league roster.

Mets No. 19 prospect Jonathan Pintaro was promoted as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Unfortunately, he allowed four earned runs and a homer on two hits in as many innings, raising his ERA on the season from 2.61 to 5.11.

Nolan McLean meltdowns are back

After finding his form following a brutal three-start stretch, Nolan McLean is seemingly back at square one. From May 14 to May 25, the Mets' rookie starter allowed 16 earned runs through 16 innings, forcing everyone to push the pause button on the hype surrounding the former top prospect.

However, McLean had found his footing in the four starts after, allowing just four runs through 22 innings. His best outing came against the Reds on June 17, where he went seven innings while striking out nine. Game 1 of the Wednesday doubleheader against the Cubs started off as a dominant outing for McLean, who struck out six batters heading into the fifth inning without allowing a run.

Tragedy struck in the fifth, however, as McLean completely imploded. The inning started with two strikeouts, followed by a single and a run-scoring double from Michael Conforto. The next at-bat silenced a hopeful crowd, with Michael Busch evening the game 3-3. The sixth inning went even worse for the 24-year-old, who surrendered a three-run home run to Dansby Swanson to put the Cubs up 6-3, ending his outing after six innings. He allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out nine batters.

“Nobody likes losing,” McLean said following his outing (h/t SNY TV). “Any time I go out there and put my team in a bad position to win, that’s very frustrating. My job is to go out there and limit the score, and I haven’t been doing that this season.”

"Nobody likes losing. Any time I go out there and put my team in a bad position to win, that's very frustrating. My job is to go out there and limit the score and I haven't been doing that this year"



- Nolan McLean pic.twitter.com/mpAgSXbGMZ — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2026

Oddly enough, McLean joined some rare company after Wednesday’s start. He has become the sixth Met to pitch a game of six innings while allowing at least six runs and tallying at least nine strikeouts, according to Metsmerized Online editor-in-chief Mike Mayer, joining a list that includes Tom Seaver and Doc Gooden.

With a Mets rotation crumbling every single outing, their necessity for McLean to produce quality starts is at an all-time high. They simply cannot afford their hopeful future ace joining the trend of struggling starters.

Mets finding new ways to lose

To say the Wednesday doubleheader was a nightmare is an understatement. The Mets played some of their worst baseball ever, making more and more mental errors as both games progressed. Over the last five games, New York has surrendered 50 runs while scoring just 19, showcasing their struggle in every single department.

“It’s embarrassing,” manager Carlos Mendoza said following both losses (h/t @SNY_Mets). “Overall, the two losses. The last game was unacceptable. Everybody’s pissed, everybody’s frustrated.”

Carlos Mendoza calls tonight's loss "embarrassing:"



"Everybody's pissed, everybody's frustrated" pic.twitter.com/HKBGOc2GXu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 25, 2026

In Game 2, the Mets managed to do something they hadn’t accomplished since their founding year of 1962. To welcome Francisco Lindor back to the lineup, the Mets' infield became the second team in franchise history to have every infielder total at least one error, with Mark Vientos making two.

The Mets were also completely dominated by Dansby Swanson. The former Brave entered play with a .183 batting average and .617 OPS on the season, hitting ninth for the Cubs. Through three games of their four-game set against Chicago, he has produced at the highest possible level, tallying 15 RBIs with three home runs while totaling six hits. Prior to his visit to Queens, Swanson had just eight RBIs in his 27 previous games.

“It’s not good,” Sean Manaea said, via SNY Mets. “We’re not playing up to our capabilities. We know we’re better than this, and just right now we’re playing really, really bad baseball.”

Mets updates:

The Mets trading Peterson to the Cubs "is not an indication that the Mets are in full sell mode," per Will Sammon.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says Juan Soto was “feeling the same” as Tuesday when he originally injured his back. The injured list has yet to be ruled out.

Tyrone Taylor continues producing while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A, going 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday.

Mets statistical trends:

Through the doubleheader, Bo Bichette went 3-for-8 with a home run and two runs, making it two consecutive days where he has left the yard.

Last 20 games: .366 BA, .379 OBP, 1.026 OPS, 30 H, 5 HR, 17 RBI

Bo Bichette has been playing some of his best baseball of the season as of late. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Francisco Alvarez continues a surging offensive stretch, homering in each of the doubleheader games.

Last 10 games: .324 BA, .375 OBP, .943 OPS, 12 H, 3 HR, 6 RBI

Luke Weaver has made it 19 consecutive outings without allowing a run, while A.J. Minter has made it 12.

Down on the farm:

Mets No. 2 prospect Ryan Clifford continues struggling at the plate while in Triple-A, going 0-for-5 and striking out twice on Wednesday. Over the last 10 games, Clifford is hitting .077 with 17 strikeouts.

Mets No. 5 prospect Mitch Voit has been dominant at the plate while in High-A, going 2-for-4 Wednesday night. Over the last 10 games, the Mets' 2025 first-round pick is batting .316 with a .426 OBP and six stolen bases, only striking out five times.

Mets No. 7 prospect Jonathan Santucci struggled during his start in Double-A, going 3.1 innings while allowing three runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five.

Mets No. 10 prospect Nick Morabito might just be playing himself into a spot back on the MLB roster, going 2-for-5 Wednesday night with a run and two stolen bases. Morabito is batting .277 in Triple-A over the last 10 games with a .393 OBP.

Mets No. 20 prospect Cleiner Ramirez hits two home runs in rookie ball.

