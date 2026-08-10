Sean Manaea's Recent Turnaround Gives Mets Glimmer of Hope for 2027

Given the way things are going, people may need to write books about the post-trade-deadline New York Mets. Since trading away eight of their most valuable pieces, the Mets have won five of their last six games, giving them a 52-67 record and 10.5 games out of a wild-card spot. Over that stretch, the Mets have scored 42 runs and received several strong starts, including two from Sean Manaea, whom fans had given up on.

"The Samoan Southpaw" is finally returning to the form Mets fans really only saw during the second half of the 2024 season, when he could consistently go six innings without trouble. Manaea began 2026 in the bullpen with a "piggyback" role, finding himself in bulk outings when the Mets would hold two bullpen games a week.



However, after being moved back into the rotation on June 13, Manaea hasn't looked back, continuing to produce strong outings. His production has raised eyebrows around the majors, potentially earning him a spot in the 2027 starting rotation.

Sean Manaea's surge as a starter

In 11 starts this season, Manaea holds a 3.50 ERA with a 3-4 record, striking out 61 batters while walking just 18. In six of the starts, Manaea has gone at least six innings, allowing two or fewer runs in eight of the 11 starts.

His production on Sunday against the Pirates was at an all-time high. Manaea tossed seven innings, while allowing just one run and striking out 11 batters without surrendering a walk. Over his last two starts, the Mets have seen a steady increase in the 34-year-old's velocity, which touched at least 94 mph on 13 of his pitches.

Sean Manaea as a starter this season:



11 G

3-4 W/L

3.50 ERA

61 K

18 BB



Should Manaea be an option for the Mets rotation in 2027 🤔⁉️ pic.twitter.com/FCFcgkdPEr — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 9, 2026

"Slow work that we've been putting in over the last few months," said Manaea to reporters on his recent velocity spike (h/t SNY Mets). "Feeling good mechanically. I was never worried about the velo as long as I stayed healthy."

Sean Manaea on his burgeoning velocity:



"Slow work that we've been putting in over the last few months...feeling good mechanically. I was never worried about the velo as long as I stayed healthy." pic.twitter.com/KS6K34XiaB — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 9, 2026

For Manaea, his surge on the mound can give the Mets yet another option heading into the 2027 season, especially with him under contract for the season. David Stearns decided to dish out a three-year, $75 million contract following his breakout 2024 season, meaning the Mets will owe him $25 million next season.

Why move on when he's providing exactly what you need? Strong production from a backend option, which means the Mets can focus their search for a true ace, along with several potential depth pieces.

Mets' post-2027 starting rotation options

Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zac Thornton have all proven themselves as legitimate options for next year. McLean has continuously showcased his ability to lead a rotation in the future, boasting a 2.78 ERA and recording 38 strikeouts over his last five starts.

Thornton has produced a 2.52 ERA in his first seven major-league starts, while Scott holds a 3.15 ERA through 16 outings. While the Mets have several prospects waiting for their turn in the minors to provide their skills, New York must turn to what the offseason has in store.

Even after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, the Mets still have the opportunity to go after the biggest fish in the pond, Tarik Skubal. The 29-year-old will be commanding a big-time payday, especially after continuing with his elite production even while returning from a mid-season injury.

Besides Skubal, the options on the free-agent market are minimal, with guys like Kevin Gausman and even former Met Freddy Peralta as other options that don't possess the traits to lead a rotation. All options will be on the table for the Mets, even the chance of acquiring a younger pitcher with control via the trade market, thanks to a deadline that saw New York bring in nine new top-30 prospects.

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