As Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen perfectly described it: nothing can ever go right for the Mets.

Every year, Mets fans build up hope after a series of moves in the offseason occur, just for everything to come crashing down by June, right before the season's midway point. The latest tragedy in Queens? Juan Soto exited Tuesday night’s 9-6 loss to the Cubs with an apparent back injury, appearing to be in pain during his two at-bats before being pulled in the fifth inning.

Juan Soto seemingly was in pain during both of his at-bats tonight.



The Mets just can’t have nice things. pic.twitter.com/0JxaM0R5jg — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 24, 2026

Following the game, manager Carlos Mendoza stated Soto would serve as "day-to-day" with what’s being described as his back locking up, described as "left side back tightness" by the Mets. The injury was bothering Soto enough that it hurt to throw and swing.

Carlos Mendoza says Juan Soto is day-to-day after his back "locked up" on him during the game pic.twitter.com/ggX33q7RW2 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 24, 2026

Back injuries can be tricky and vary player-to-player, so it's possible that Soto could miss only a few games or—let's hope not—much longer.

The Mets' season is slipping away each day, and we’re only in June. It's safe to say that the latest injury makes an already uphill battle steeper.

Juan Soto injury throws a wrench into Mets comeback plans

Soto returned from the injured list on April 22 after suffering a calf injury earlier in the year. The day he returned was the exact one that Francisco Lindor went down with the same injury. Lindor is set to return this week, with Soto now exiting the lineup for an unknown period. The pair of All-Stars have only appeared in the same lineup 12 times this season, a clear indicator of the unluckiness of the Mets.

In 2026, Soto has been one of the league’s best, batting .299 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs through 61 games, along with a .965 OPS. The last 11 games have been a dominant stretch, batting .432 with 16 hits, four of them being longballs.

Juan Soto has two home runs in three innings. It's his second multi-homer game of the season and the 30th of his career. pic.twitter.com/Dge3TQS5mR — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 18, 2026

Now, the Mets will be without Soto for an uncertain time as they attempt to claw their way back into the National League Wild Card race—a task easier said than done. As of Wednesday morning, New York is 10 games under .500 and seven games out of the final wild-card spot, which is held by the Cubs (and that's without mentioning the six teams between the pair).

The Mets have desperately relied on Soto's production to keep their hopes alive, with Bo Bichette and Carson Benge serving as the only recent consistent options. Besides Soto, the Mets' outfield depth is paper-thin, with MJ Melendez serving as his most likely replacement if he were to miss an extended period. In 53 games this season, Melendez holds a .184 BA, tallying just six hits over his last 20 games.

Tyrone Taylor is soon set to return from his Triple-A rehab assignment, where he at least provides the Mets with outfield depth that includes above-average defense. The former Brewer holds a .186 as a fourth outfielder in 43 games this season, but has shown promise through his two appearances for Syracuse, tallying four hits with a home run and four RBIs in eight at-bats, potentially previewing what his summer could look like on the major league roster.

The Mets have patiently waited for Lindor to return, but now may have to brace for impact with Soto replacing him as the latest Met to suffer an injury. While a timeline is obvious speculation, more info on the exact severity of Soto’s injury will likely be provided within the next day.

If things come back grim, though, expect the Mets to trend further towards seller territory as the MLB trade deadline approaches.