Francisco Lindor Injury Update Is Positive Step for Mets Star

One of the best pieces of news the Mets have received in quite some time, the return of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is not too far in the future.

Prior to their Memorial Day contest with the Reds, Carlos Mendoza stated that Lindor has started to run and is beginning baseball activities, such as fielding grounders and hitting.

A bunch of Mets injury updates from Carlos Mendoza this afternoon:



Francisco Lindor has started running and doing baseball activities (fielding grounders, hitting, etc).



Francisco Alvarez is already hitting. He could be back well before the eight-week timetable. “He’s built… — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 25, 2026

Lindor was also spotted on the field prior to the game completing a stretching routine, something that brings excitement to a deflated Mets fanbase.

Lindor's return inching closer for Mets

Surely, Francisco Lindor returning to the Mets lineup will put more fans in the seats, giving Steve Cohen something to potentially look forward to. Since Lindor’s departure from the lineup, New York has struggled to produce consistency at shortstop.

Ronny Mauricio was his immediate replacement, appearing in 10 games while holding a .219 batting average with one home run and two RBIs. However, Mauricio would join the growing list of injuries, suffering a left thumb fracture that is expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Vidal Bruján has served as a depth option, while Bo Bichette returned to his natural position at shortstop. With Lindor back, the Mets have an opportunity to bring more balance to a struggling lineup.

The 32-year-old didn’t have the strongest start to the 2026 season, holding a .226 batting average with just two home runs and a .669 OPS in 24 games. However, Lindor turned a corner over his final five games prior to the injury, going 7-for-17 with a 1.092 OPS.

When at his best, Lindor is one of the best switch hitters in baseball, giving the Mets at least something to celebrate in the coming weeks.

However, just because baseball activities are ramping up doesn’t mean his return is imminent. On May 18, New York Post reporter Jon Heyman stated the Mets could potentially see Lindor return in June, arriving during arguably the toughest stretch of their season.

To kick off the summer, seven of their next nine series will come against teams above .500 — a brutal stretch at a time when the Mets desperately need to stack wins.