Francisco Lindor Injury Tracker: Everything We Know About Mets Star's Rehab

The injury bug has not been kind to the Mets this season, as several players are currently on the injured list, including starting pitcher Clay Holmes and star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Holmes is the latest Met to hit the injured list, who suffered a fractured right fibula last week on a comebacker against the New York Yankees. The hope is that his rehab and recovery won’t take long, as he’s pitched well this season. Meanwhile, Lindor has been on the injured list since April 23 due to a strained left calf.

Before going on the injured list, the star infielder was hitting .226 with two triples, two doubles, two home runs, and five RBI in 24 games. He also contributed two stolen bases. When healthy, he’s one of the better offensive shortstops in the league, as evidenced by his All-Star season in 2025, where he slugged .267 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI.

That said, without Lindor, the Mets have had to make a couple of minor changes in the infield, as they’ve moved Bo Bichette to shortstop and put Brett Baty at third base. Originally, Ronny Mauricio was going to take over at shortstop. But Mauricio was hit with the injury bug, suffering a left thumb fracture.

Meanwhile, Bichette hasn’t had the best year at the plate in his first year with New York, hitting .219 with three home runs and 21 RBI. However, maybe Bichette can hold things down until Lindor.

Speaking of a potential return, we don’t have a specific timeline. But we have a small piece of news that could shed light on Lindor’s next steps in the rehab process.

Breaking down latest news/updates on Francisco Lindor’s injury

Update – May 18: Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday morning that the Mets “have hope” that the veteran infielder might return “in about a month.” However, Heyman added the Mets “aren’t putting a timetable on it.”



Before this update, the last we heard regarding Lindor was from manager Carlos Mendoza, who said last week that his injury showed “signs of healing” after undergoing an MRI, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. But the manager wasn’t ready to give a timeline, telling reporters that the veteran has to strengthen his calf before even thinking about starting a running progression.

Previous injuries for Francisco Lindor

The injury bug has been a pain in the neck for Lindor. Before going down with the calf strain, he had to undergo two surgeries this offseason to repair his left hamate and get his elbow cleaned up. Then last season, the veteran infielder was unfortunately hindered by a broken toe, but it did not keep him out of the lineup as he played 160 games.

When we go back to the 2024 season, Lindor also had some trouble with his back, but still, he powered through and played in 152 games. That being said, the Mets will be crossing their fingers, hoping that Lindor’s calf heals and he can make an impact on this team, which is fighting to get out of the basement in the NL East.