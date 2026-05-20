Zach Thornton Set for MLB Debut: What Mets Fans Can Expect

Yet another chip in the Mets' youth movement, No. 13 pitching prospect Zach Thornton will make his MLB debut against the Nationals on Wednesday night. Thornton, a fifth-round pick from the 2023 MLB draft, has catapulted through the farm system due to his elite walk rate. His debut comes at a time of need for the Mets.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/LuUTulJPaX — New York Mets (@Mets) May 20, 2026

Clay Holmes, who predominantly served as the team’s ace in 2026, went down in Friday’s loss against the Yankees and is sidelined until at least August with a fractured fibula after taking a line drive from Spencer Jones off his leg. Holmes was transitioning beautifully into a top starting pitcher, posting a 2.39 ERA and 1.101 WHIP through nine starts.

With Holmes absent, the Mets must now rely on their young pitchers and several familiar bullpen arms. Tobias Myers has emerged as a candidate to round out the rotation, while David Peterson continues to thrive in a bulk-relief role following an opener.

The role has benefited the former All-Star, who owns a 2.77 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 13 innings.

For now, Thornton has a chance to audition for one of the final rotation spots while several other young prospects continue their development in Triple-A Syracuse. So, what can fans expect from the Mets’ newest starting pitcher?

What Mets fans can expect from Zach Thornton on Wednesday

No, this isn’t Zack Thornton, whom the Mets acquired via trade for Ike Davis back in 2014—this is Zach Thornton, the left-handed 23-year-old pitching prospect selected in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The left-hander has flown through the minor leagues thanks to his excellent command, setting him apart from other top prospects like Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger, who both have issues with walking batters.

Thornton relies on a five-pitch mix featuring a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, curveball, and changeup, with the slider serving as his primary weapon. The left-hander sits around 91 mph and succeeds more through movement, command, and sequencing rather than overpowering velocity. Thornton has also consistently generated ground balls throughout his career, helping limit hard contact despite his thin margin for error.

Zach Thornton has the skills to make a big-league impact. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Over his previous two minor league seasons, Thornton posted a minuscule 5.4% walk rate, giving him some of the best control in all of professional baseball. Although he started the season in Double-A, the 23-year-old quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A on May 7. In his only two Triple-A starts, he logged a 2.25 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 12 innings, proving to front-office decision-makers that his stuff played at the highest minor league level.

“I’m super surprised,” Thornton said of his promotion, via SNY TV. “I mean, after only two Triple-A starts, I thought I had a little bit more work to do up there. But I’m trying to win some games here now.”

With a rotation spot up for grabs, Thornton’s debut could carry long-term implications for the Mets’ pitching staff.