How Jared Young Is Becoming an Unexpected Spark for the Mets

It wasn’t the sexiest name coming off the injured list, but through several days back at work, Jared Young has made an impact. Young has been a career journeyman, expected to move from team to team as a depth option in case of emergency. For his stint with the Mets, it’s been exactly that, with his tenure beginning last season.

Young can be considered the “perfect” bench option, providing necessary left-handed pop, with scouts and analysts noting his ability to hit for power while also being able to maintain competitive at-bats. His role also comes with versatility, bringing three different gloves to every game, as he's capable of playing first base, third base, and both corner outfield spots.

In 2025, Young played in 22 games, producing little as he batted .186 with four home runs and six RBIs. Young was expected to begin 2026 in Triple-A, but impressed throughout spring training, batting .300 while holding a .395 OBP through nine games, convincing the front office to give him a final spot as a bench option.

With injuries piling up, Young earned himself a chance to prove his worth, but was joined by the strain of bad luck, going down with a torn meniscus in mid-April, keeping him sidelined until May 26. His return has brought a spark to the Mets' lineup, with a potential chance to earn a long-term role if production continues.

Jared Young's chance to make a lasting impact

Young's performance Saturday alone proved what his bat can do: hard contact with pop that can leave the yard. In the 6-1 win over the Marlins, Young went 2-for-4, both hits leaving his bat at a speed of 105+ mph, with one ball going over the right-field wall, his first home run of the 2026 season.

JARED YOUNG SMACKS HIS FIRST HR OF THE SEASON‼️ pic.twitter.com/JPcdk33Xla — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) May 30, 2026

Through 15 games in 2026, Young has impressed, holding a .345 batting average along with a home run, three RBIs and a .929 OPS. His production has been consistent when available to play, and he is one of the many players on the roster capable of playing multiple positions.

With all the injuries piled up, it’s been hard for the Mets to find a consistent designated hitter option, with MJ Melendez working through an ice-cold stretch, which was shattered on Friday after delivering a walk-off two-run HR in the 10th inning.

However, Young has proven that his bat has valuable power and that he's capable of holding down the clean-up role until the upcoming returns of Francisco Lindor and/or Jorge Polanco.