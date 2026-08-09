Jefry Yan Might Be the Mets' Next Bullpen Breakout

The art of a baseball celebration. Whether it's a bat flip after a walk-off home run to send your team to the next round of the playoffs or a fist bump following a hard-earned save, baseball's entire landscape has changed; celebrating is the new norm.

Over the last several seasons, teams have even implemented their own dugout celebrations, tying their community in with the team. However, New York Mets relief pitcher Jefry Yan has brought something new to the table, sparking controversy throughout the entire baseball community.

It's not like Yan is celebrating the end of an inning; instead, following any strikeout, the 29-year-old jumps, literally, into an egregious mid-air split, followed by a smooth dip at the end. Many have taken to social media to express their dislike of the celebration, saying there's no room for it in baseball, sparking a new argument in the ever-changing game.

Jefry Yan has arrived for the Mets. It’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Y9irz61Pu5 — Jason Petrucci (@Jpet_7) August 6, 2026

However, through just two games, the rookie is proving he isn't just a gimmick. He can also provide the Mets with elite velocity and production going forward, especially in a bullpen with limited options in 2027.

Jefry Yan immediately making his presence felt in first two MLB outings

It's only been two outings, but Yan has taken the league by storm. Following his first career MLB strikeout against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, Yan found himself in trouble, as he loaded the bases and gave Cleveland a chance to tie the game.

However, Yan didn't let the pressure get to him. He struck Chase DeLauter out with a nasty slider in the dirt, hitting the patented celebration as he exited the field.

JEFRY YAN ESCAPES THE BASES LOADED JAM! pic.twitter.com/XSqDB9j9wN — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) August 6, 2026

On Friday, Yan appeared again out of the bullpen, entering with runners on first and third base in the seventh inning. He allowed both to score but ended the inning with an athletic play at the plate, covering home after a passed ball.

Yan has brought energy to a lifeless Mets team, while also proving himself on the mound. With Yan on the active roster, the Mets are now 4-1. A coincidence? I think not.

JEFRY YAN IS A NATIONAL TREASURE. pic.twitter.com/qLOxLRNwqV — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 8, 2026

What can Jefry Yan do for the Mets post-2026?

For the Mets, the bullpen will undergo a full retooling during the offseason, with only Devin Williams and Kodai Senga confirmed as options for 2027 and under contract. Although Yan enters free agency following the season, his contract will likely be cheap, especially after signing a one-year, $780,000 deal with the Mets during last offseason.

Yan's velocity should instantly sell the Mets on bringing him back, providing a rare tool that very few lefties in MLB currently possess. Yan is already one of five left-handed relievers to throw a pitch that reaches 101 mph, joining Adrian Morejon (16), Mason Montgomery (3), Aroldis Chapman (2), and José A. Ferrer (1), per Hagen Snell of The Skippers View.

In a much larger sample size, it's smart to look at Yan's numbers during the season while playing for the Mets' Triple-A and Double-A affiliates, holding a 3.24 ERA through 35 games, striking out 77 batters in just 41.2 innings of work.

David Stearns has been very consistent in finding his relievers, obtaining guys who had relatively little prior success at the MLB level. Huascar Brazoban was the most recent success story, acquired from the Miami Marlins at the 2024 trade deadline for a minor leaguer.

Brazoban became a success in his late 30s, appearing in 117 games with the Mets and posting a 3.42 ERA and 123 strikeouts. With nothing left to play for in 2026, the Mets should utilize their remaining games as a "tryout" for several players, allowing Yan to earn a spot on the 2027 roster.

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