Kodai Senga's New Role Could Help Rebuild His Stock With Mets

The New York Mets' focus going forward will be on 2027 and figuring out exactly who will make an impact for a team that wants to compete. Obviously, their outfield is tied down for the near future, manned by Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge.

Their starting rotation has several holes but will be led by Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, while their bullpen will need a complete overhaul after trading four relievers at the trade deadline. While the prospects in their hauls won't make an impact anytime soon, it's still a great step in the right direction toward rebuilding their farm system. However, amid their recent three-game win streak, the Mets have been experimenting with none other than Kodai Senga, someone many want to see done in Queens.

After Freddy Peralta was scratched from what was likely his final start in Queens against the Marlins on July 31, the Mets turned to Kodai Senga in an emergency spot. The 33-year-old provided four scoreless innings with four strikeouts, a shock to many, before returning to normal form for the fifth inning, allowing three earned runs and walking two batters.

It wasn’t enough for the Mets to move him back into the rotation, giving Robert Stock a shot three days later, where he pitched well enough to earn a second chance this upcoming weekend.

As a starter this season, Senga holds a 9.66 ERA in eight starts, striking out 38 batters while walking 24.

Why Kodai Senga can benefit as a reliever

Oddly enough, the Mets reportedly received interest at the deadline involving Senga, with the Padres checking in on the righty. However, the Mets would stay out, deciding it was time to make a drastic decision, moving Senga to a high-leverage spot in the bullpen.

"I made sure to tell the team that I signed as a starter, and starting is something that I would like to do," said Senga to reporters following the decision (h/t SNY Mets). My results and stats don't show that I deserve a starting-pitching rotation spot. Whatever position I'm put in, whatever role I'm given, I'm happy to do so and perform. I'll continue to do my best there."

"I made sure to tell the team that I signed as a starter and starting is something that I would like to do. I also understand that my results, my stats, don't show that I necessarily deserve a starting pitching rotation spot. Whatever position I'm put in, whatever role I'm given,… pic.twitter.com/v1ccKvO0oU — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 5, 2026

The move makes sense. Senga relies on a solid fastball with one of the best secondary pitches in the game, his ghost pitch. The forkball fool batters consistently and would be perfect to have in his back pocket for late in games. Senga hasn't had issues starting games. It's the middle half of his outings when he struggles to work through counts.

This season, when he was a starter, opponents were hitting .224 with an OPS of .775 in their first plate appearance of a game. However, the second plate appearance, Senga's OBA jumped up to .327 with a 1.140 OPS.

In his new role, the 33-year-old has looked impressive, tossing two scoreless innings in two separate outings and recording two strikeouts. Senga even reached 100 mph for the first time in his career, powering his fastball past Nathaniel Lowe for a strikeout on Wednesday.

Kodai Senga hit 100 MPH for the first time in his career!



If he’s sitting 97-98 with the heater & the ghostfork to play off of it he could be a real weapon in leverage for the Mets



Command still something to monitor down the stretch in his new role pic.twitter.com/jum1DOmYcm — Hagen Snell (@HagenSnellBB) August 6, 2026

For the Mets, Senga can be used as a setup man since Luke Weaver was moved, which will allow them to see if he can be an option. It'll be nearly impossible for the Mets to actually move him, given that Senga will make $14 million in 2027.

In the future, the 2027 season brings uncertainty; Devin Williams is their only reliever, which truly guarantees strong pitching. However, if things keep trending in the right direction, the Mets can lean on Senga to do the same in the final year of his contract.

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