Jonah Tong Impresses in 2026 Debut, Earns a Continued Look with Mets

Mets right-hander Jonah Tong made his 2026 season debut on Friday night in Miami against the Marlins, dominating in his three innings of work. Tong struck out two batters over three hitless innings, walking one but otherwise retiring all he faced. His impressive outing comes on the heels of a brutal start for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing seven runs, six earned, in just over one inning of work on May 14th.

Jonah Tong was on the money in his return to the bigs.



The @Mets' No. 2 prospect reached 98.5 mph with his heater and fanned two over three hitless frames out of the bullpen: pic.twitter.com/ENajlZU2iZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 23, 2026

With the Mets' pitching in such unique shape right now, the Mets called on Tong to provide length and rest for their bullpen arms, which he was able to provide and then some. The Mets used three pitchers on Friday, all serving as long men who pieced together eight innings, but Tong was by far the most effective.

The trio of him, righty Tobias Myers, and lefty Sean Manaea are all also candidates to start games for the Mets in the near future, but Tong might have drastically changed the conversation from now on. Tong's prospect status reached its peak last year as a consensus top-50 prospect in the game, but he did not crack the Opening Day roster and struggled immediately upon returning to Syracuse.

After his strong outing in Miami, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that Tong will remain with the Mets beyond Friday night and will pitch against the Reds next week at Citi Field. If he impresses again, the Canadian-born starter could put a new wrinkle in the Mets' starting pitching plans and could change the trajectory of the Mets' season.

Jonah Tong has a chance to earn a Mets rotation spot going forward

Tong, above all else, earned his chance to continue to pitch in the Mets' rotation after his showing on Friday in Miami.

The Mets' pitching plans have been incredibly fluid since Clay Holmes went down with a fractured Fibula, an injury that is expected to keep him out of action well into the summer. Lefty starter Zach Thornton made his Major League debut earlier in the week in Washington, D.C., but left the door open for the Mets to continue to tinker with their pitching over the next week or so

Tong is undoubtedly still a part of the Mets' long-term pitching plans, but their initial plans for him were seemingly thrown off last year when they needed to rush him to the Majors in an effort to remain in the 2025 playoff race. His immediate results were not good, and he was likely destined for Syracuse regardless of how he pitched in camp, but now he faces his best chance yet to make himself a staple in the Mets' rotation.

Mets fans are ready for Jonah Tong to silence the doubters. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In his breakout 2025 season in the minor leagues, Tong posted a 1.43 ERA with 179 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton. His performance in the Major Leagues was significantly worse, however, allowing 16 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings of work. His relief outing was the first scoreless work of his career, although he had one outing of no earned runs and one unearned run last year.

The Mets are fully embracing a youth movement, with six rookies currently on their roster, including Rookie of the Year candidate righty Nolan McLean, a former minor league teammate of Tong's. As injuries have piled up in Queens, the Mets have turned to their youth to help them, and the results have mostly been solid so far. The Mets are expecting a seventh rookie soon, with righty reliever Jonathan Pintaro set to rejoin the team in Miami.

If Tong earns a continued look with the Mets past Wednesday, it could solidify his standing within the organization as a whole, not just in the rotation. The Mets would clearly love to continue building around their young talent, and they might have no young player with higher upside than Tong.