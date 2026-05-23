Mets Should Absolutely Explore a Tarik Skubal Trade

The Mets' bullpen has become a force lately, leaving the starting rotation in a position to catch up. With internal options limited, New York could consider making a big splash before August's trade deadline, and even if it's a long shot, the Tigers' Tarik Skubal could have their interest.

Skubal is beginning rehab assignments, and with that, the rumors will begin swirling ahead of trade season. It’s been a rough season for the Tigers, losing 14 of their last 16 and sitting five games out of the American League Wild Card and 9.5 out of a weaker AL Central, where they sit last—even behind the White Sox—as of Friday afternoon.

Tarik Skubal trade chances are rising.

1. Tigers have lost 14 of 16 and are in last and 5 games out in WC race. 2. Tigers have 5 starters on IL. 3. Skubal is progressing since elbow scope. 4. Tigers chances to extend him are nil. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 21, 2026

Detroit also has five pitchers currently on the shelf, with Skubal being one of them. The back-to-back Cy Young winner completed a highly encouraging 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday, where his velocity reached game-like effort levels. Manager A.J. Hinch noted that Skubal remains completely symptom-free.

In seven starts this season, the ace holds a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts and a .95 WHIP. If the 29-year-old can return to full health by the trade deadline, why shouldn’t the Tigers consider moving their ace, who most definitely won’t be re-signing this offseason? And why shouldn’t the Mets be the team to call?

Trading for Tarik Skubal will be worth the price for Mets

On Thursday evening, SleepersMets shared a potential Mets-Tigers mock trade for Skubal, which includes three top prospects and veteran infielder Mark Vientos heading to the Motor City:

The Mets have lacked a true ace since Jacob deGrom departed following the 2022 season. They attempted to address that this offseason by adding Freddy Peralta, sending Brewers No. 2 prospect Jett Williams and No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat in return.

The 29-year-old has been average, posting a 3.31 ERA through 10 starts with 54 strikeouts, but has struggled with command and his ability to consistently go five innings. Like Skubal, Peralta is expected to be a free agent this offseason, meaning New York will have to consider all its options before extending an eight-year offer to a player they gave up a significant package for.

The question looms: if the Mets can get healthier and go on a small run to move above .500 before July, why not consider every option? Adding Skubal would give the Mets one of the most dominant rotations in baseball, pairing him with Peralta, rookie Nolan McLean, and Clay Holmes, who was one of the best relievers in baseball before his injury.

Yes, adding Skubal is not the complete answer to their current problems, but it would ensure the team the best opportunity to extend him following the season, beating out a team like the Dodgers, who would likely show interest in free agency.

As for the return, the Mets could afford to part with 22-year-old Jonah Tong, who currently serves as the team’s No. 2 prospect. Tong has promise but needs more time to develop, making him a valuable long-term piece for Detroit.

For Reimer, the Mets likely won’t have space for him over the next two seasons with Francisco Lindor at shortstop and Brett Baty holding down third base. Mark Vientos would also be another option in the package, moving him out of New York while giving the Tigers an infield bat.

The trade is unlikely, but as mentioned before, president of baseball operations David Stearns has the opportunity to construct this team not only for this season, but for the future as well. During the offseason, there was quiet interest in whether the Tigers were willing to take calls, but nothing materialized. With a deep farm system and financial flexibility, the Mets would likely have the best odds if talks ever escalated.