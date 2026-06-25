Kodai Senga Is Confirming Mets' Worst Fears 3 Months Into the Season

Just two seasons ago, Mets starter Kodai Senga was a rookie arm taking the sport by storm, finishing seventh in Cy Young voting and second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. He seemed to be the ace that the Mets had lost with Jacob deGrom's departure for the Rangers. Not even three full seasons later, Senga could be on his way out of the Major Leagues.

After another disappointing outing, this time allowing seven earned runs to the Cubs on Tuesday night at Citi Field, Senga's ERA sits at a disastrous 10.08, his WHIP has jumped to 1.916, and he is allowing almost one homer every three innings. By all accounts, he has been the worst starting pitcher in the Major Leagues this season and is a major reason why the Mets' season has completely gone off the rails.

It's been three months since Opening Day, and the Mets are still searching for answers in the rotation.

Senga, along with the likes of Freddy Peralta and David Peterson, has disappointed to no end and has shown no signs of turning it back around. In fact, it's reached the point where New York moved him from the starting rotation to the bullpen on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.

Kodai Senga said today that if the Mets were to ask him to accept a demotion, he would state his preference to remain in the major leagues.



Thus, it's seemingly move on from him or move him to bullpen, which is where he's at now. More: https://t.co/rUV5HoEBJd — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 24, 2026

For this reason, and plenty of others, it might be time for the team to admit a brutal reality with the man who seemed to be their future ace: the Mets can no longer trust and depend on Senga.

Kodai Senga has confirmed he's no longer trustworthy: what's next?

In his rookie season with the Mets, Senga posted a 2.98 ERA over 166 innings, with 202 strikeouts and a 3.4 fWAR. In the time since, he has totaled 146 innings over three seasons, owns a 4.37 ERA in the same time, and has walked an enormous 4.8 batters per nine innings. His 2026 figures have been even worse, and at this point, it is fair to question if he is a quality Major League arm.

The Mets have a few options with Senga: they could eat his salary and try to find a trade partner to take on the rest of his deal and take a flyer on a once-ace-level starter, or simply release him. Senga has only 2027 left as a guaranteed year on his contract, per Spotrac, but his 2028 option kicks in if he undergoes Tommy John surgery or sustains a right elbow injury that keeps him on the injured list for at least 130 days.

It's clear that Kodai Senga has run out of rope with the Mets. They have multiple options to move on from him, but which path will they take? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Senga's salary is somewhat reasonable at only $15 million per year, meaning that if the Mets agreed to eat all of his salary this year, they might be able to find a suitor for his salary next year. Their return might not be as good as some would hope, but it would open up a roster spot and get his contract off the books.

The Mets have pitching prospects in Double-A and Triple-A who are ready to take on reps from Senga, including the likes of Zach Thornton and Jonah Tong already on the 40-man roster. They might not be perfect arms, but it's hard to imagine either being worse than what the 33-year-old hurler is bringing to the mound.

The Senga Saga has taken an incredibly upsetting turn, but it is time for the Mets to accept their fate and move on from the veteran righty.