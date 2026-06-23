David Peterson's Future With the Mets Will Be Decide in June's Final Stretch

The Mets are positioned to enter sellers' territory ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, meaning things are about to get fairly busy around Queens. Sitting nine games below .500 as of Tuesday afternoon gives President of Baseball Operations David Stearns every reason to sell off veteran pieces in the next month or so, hopefully positioning the Mets to be more competitive in 2027 and beyond.

With the Aug. 3 deadline almost here, the Mets have limited time to decide who stays and goes from the roster. That means someone like veteran pitcher David Peterson, whose performances have been rocky as of late, might not have long to state his case. Trade talks will pick up in July, so that puts him on the clock, too.

David Peterson's final line tonight against the Phillies



His ERA on the season is 6.09 pic.twitter.com/c0YFtLuk9l — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 22, 2026

Needless to say, the next few series will be crucial to shaping the 30-year-old southpaw's outlook with the Mets.

David Peterson is on borrowed time to prove he should stick with the Mets

It's hard to imagine a time when Peterson wasn't playing a key role for the Mets. The former 2017 first-rounder has made 147 appearances (123 starts) for the franchise across the last seven seasons, going 40-36 with a 4.31 ERA, 677 strikeouts in 690 2/3 innings and a 5.9 WAR. The 2025 campaign was a new step for him, as he was named an MLB All-Star for the first time.

Unfortunately, that success didn't bleed into the 2026 season.

After going winless with a 6.41 ERA in his first four starts, the Mets started using Peterson more often as a bullpen arm. The role change has worked out for the most part, as he's 1-6 with a 7.71 ERA and .850 OPS allowed as a starter (eight games, 37 1/3 innings) compared to a 2.0 record, 4.11 ERA and .715 OPS as a reliever (eight games, 30 2/3 innings).

David Peterson has been a better reliever than starter for the Mets this season. Unfortunately, he hasn't excelled as either lately. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Much to Mets fans' annoyance, Peterson hasn't thrived in a starting role or as a reliever since the end of May.

He's pitched to a putrid 8.69 ERA in his last five games (two starts), allowing 19 earned runs and four homers on 27 hits across 19 2/3 innings. He's also walked 10 batters while only striking out 14, translating to 6.4 Ks per nine innings—noticeably down from his career average of 8.3. That's without mentioning how opposing batters are hitting .321 off him during that stretch, per Baseball Savant.

Clock is ticking ahead of trade deadline

Peterson has been a Mets lifer so far, but that could change if he doesn't give Stearns & Co. more reasons to keep him.

The front office is deciding who to sell and who to keep, and they likely won't be interested in re-signing Peterson this winter if his performance continues to regress. That's just how the business goes: better to get something back for a pending FA rather than lose them for nothing in free agency.

Peterson will likely have the opportunity to force the Mets' hand in either direction at some point during the ongoing Cubs series. Monday's rain postponement may have affected when he'll be used, but there could be plenty of opportunities during Wednesday's doubleheader (1:10 p.m. ET, 7:10 p.m. ET). He's 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA in seven all-time meetings (six starts) vs. Chicago.

After the Cubs leave Queens, the Mets will have a series with the Phillies, Blue Jays, Braves, Royals, and Red Sox before hitting the MLB All-Star Break, when trade buzz will pick up even more. That gives Peterson limited time to increase his odds of staying, meaning he'd better get the ball rolling in June's final stretch or risk being booted from the Mets' roster sooner rather than later.