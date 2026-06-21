Luke Weaver Is Handing Mets a Win-Win Scenario Before Trade Deadline

The New York Mets are entering play on Saturday afternoon with a five-game deficit in the National League playoff hunt, leaving their trade deadline direction completely up in the air. The Mets could still go either way with their deadline direction, but there is no debating that New York is going to have interesting pieces to dangle if it decides to sell off.

With all that has gone wrong for the Mets early this year, their bullpen has been one of the few bright spots from the first game. New York's bullpen ERA of 3.33 is the fourth best in the Major Leagues, and shows just how solid their entire group has been this year. If they are able to make a comeback and get their talents back into the playoff fold, their relievers are going to be a major reason why.

At the heart of their bullpen has been an incredible group of high-leverage options in front of closer Devin Williams: AJ Minter, Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, Austin Warren, and Luke Weaver.

Since signing with the Mets this past winter, Weaver has turned in the best stretch of his career, with no runs allowed since the month of April. Weaver is riding a 20-inning scoreless streak into the end of June, which would make him the hottest reliever available on the market at the deadline.

Luke Weaver is giving the Mets a major win-win scenario heading into the trading deadline

If the Mets decide to keep Weaver, they'll at least know that their 2027 bullpen has one of the best setup men in the game. And if they sell him off, they're going to get a better haul than they might've expected when initially signing him. Either would be a major win for New York.

Weaver is having a stupendous season in front of Williams, and his club control for the 2027 season gives the Mets a few directions they can go.

Looking to the expected trade market, Weaver could be the best setup man available. His best competition would be his current teammate, Raley, but that would also make him the best right-handed option available. His 2027 control makes him an even more interesting case and could make for a great return in a trade.

Weaver will be owed $11 million in 2027, which is significantly cheaper than the level that he has been pitching to for almost two months now. Looking at recent precedent for a reliever pitching this well with an extra year of club control, a solid return should be expected for Weaver. With the recent changes to MLB's playoff format and fewer teams selling at the deadline than ever, this could make for an even better return for Weaver.

Back at the 2023 trading deadline, the Arizona Diamondbacks brought in closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners, netting the Mariners a pair of top-30 organizational prospects (Dominic Canzone, Ryan Bliss) and a proven MLB bench bat with control (Josh Rojas). Adjusting for recent trends in the trade market, the Mets might be able to expect a pair of top-20 prospects and an MLB piece.

Weaver has been baseball's best reliever for two months now, and it could help the front office cash in on the trade market this time next month. If not? Then the Mets get to continue watching his dominance firsthand.