Mets Aquire Veteran Utility Man Off Waivers From Athletics

The New York Mets are adding to their depth.

On Thursday, the Mets claimed veteran utility man Andy Ibanez off waivers from the Athletics, as the team announced.

Ibanez hit .118/.167/.118 with a .284 OPS and three RBI for the Athletics in 11 games this season. The Mets opened up a spot on the 40-man roster today after designating reliever Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment.

Despite Ibanez's abysmal numbers this year, he crushes lefties. For his career, Ibanez is slashing .275/.321/.442 with a .763 OPS against left-handed pitching.

Ibanez also brings versatility, having the ability to play all four infield positions as well as both corner outfield spots.

Ibanez, 33, has played for the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Athletics in his career. The Mets will be the fourth team he has appeared with in the big-leagues.

His best season came as a rookie with Texas in 2021, where he slashed .277/.321/.435 with a .756 OPS, seven homers and 25 RBI. In 2023, Ibanez hit .264/.312/.433 with a .744 OPS, 11 homers and 41 RBI in a career-high 114 games with the Tigers.

Ibanez has a ceiling where he can contribute as a solid bench piece for the Mets. The righty swinger could see a majority of his at-bats against lefties and can play all over the diamond.

After putting center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the IL today with a back injury, the Mets called up infielder Eric Wagaman. It would not be surprising to see Ibanez replace Wagaman on the 26-man roster once he officially joins the Mets.

What's Next

Following their series finale with the Washington Nationals, the Mets will hit the road and go out west to face the Los Angeles Angels beginning on Friday.

The Mets are 10-20 on the season, which is the worst record in all of baseball. Entering play today, New York has lost 16 of their last 19 games and had a 12 game losing streak in between.

No team has ever made the postseason after losing 12 games in a row in a season. The Mets are looking to make history in that regard in 2026.

However, the Mets are banged up and have Robert (back), Francisco Lindor (calf strain) and Jorge Polanco (Achilles/wrist) all on the IL.

The Mets' starting pitching has also struggled beyond Nolan McLean, Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

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