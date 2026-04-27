Mets Claim Infielder Off Waivers from Twins

Less than 24 hours after signing Austin Slater, the New York Mets are adding another depth piece to their roster.

After officially signing the aforementioned Slater to a one-year major league contract and designating veteran outfielder Tommy Pham for assignment, the Mets also announced on Monday that they're claiming infielder Eric Wagaman off of waivers.

We have made the following roster moves. #LGM pic.twitter.com/Tyheb1EqvJ — New York Mets (@Mets) April 27, 2026

The Minnesota Twins DFA'd Wagaman for assignment last week after posting a .158 batting average with one home run and six RBI in 18 games for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Wagaman is also a very familiar face to the Mets, having spent the 2025 season with the Miami Marlins after signing a one-year major league deal in December 2024. The 28-year-old saw a lot of playing time for Miami in 2025, batting .250/.296/.378 with nine home runs, 53 RBI, a .674 OPS and four stolen bases in 140 games. Wagaman was designated for assignment during the offseason when the Marlins acquired fellow infielder Esteury Ruiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eric Wagaman - Miami Marlins (9)

pic.twitter.com/TuKMLWwuW0 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 24, 2025

The infielder has also spent time in the New York Yankees organization, which drafted him in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Wagaman, however, did not appear in a major league game until the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels when they selected him in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft in December 2023.

During Wagaman's first taste of the big leagues during the 2024 season, he posted a .250 batting average with two home runs and 10 RBI in 18 games for the Angels.

The Mets' addition of Wagaman is another sign that the team is not only looking to bolster its depth, but looking to help a struggling offense in any way possible. Given the promise Wagaman showed offensively last season with the Marlins, perhaps he could provide a jolt if the Mets put him on the major league roster.

New York is currently tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the worst record in baseball at 9-19. They have lost 15 out of their last 17 games and are coming off a three-game sweep at home by the Colorado Rockies, scoring a total of four runs in those three games.

Wagaman will most likely report to Triple-A Syracuse this week to try to make a good impression on the Mets, hoping to make the big league roster and become a solid depth piece for a struggling ballclub.

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