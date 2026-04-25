Mets Maintain Confidence in Ace Despite Limited Length

Freddy Peralta made his sixth start with the New York Mets on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. However, he once again fell short of completing six innings.

After retiring Troy Johnston to lead off the sixth, Peralta allowed a walk, an infield single, and an RBI double to Jake McCarthy. Although he bounced back to strike out Brenton Doyle for the second out, he was pulled immediately after for Sean Manaea.

On the night, Peralta allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out eight. He suffered his third consecutive loss in the Mets' 4-3 series-opening defeat.

Through six starts, the right-hander owns a respectable 3.90 ERA. However, length has become a concern. Peralta has completed six innings just once this season, and in three of those outings, he reached the sixth but failed to finish it.

Carlos Mendoza Not Concerned About Freddy Peralta's Short Outings

Following Friday's loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed little concern about Peralta's inability to pitch deep into games so far this season.

"He’ll get there, he’s an ace," Mendoza said. "I’m not worried about that. I trust him and I know that he’s more than capable of going long in the game."

Carlos Mendoza was asked about Freddy Peralta struggling to finish six innings so far this season:



"He did it once already, so he'll get there. He's an ace. I'm not worried about that. I trust him and I know that he's more than capable to go long in the game." pic.twitter.com/b1aKo15wrt — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 25, 2026

Peralta's lack of length has added another layer of uncertainty to a Mets rotation that has experienced early-season instability.

Both David Peterson and Kodai Senga have seen their roles change as a result of early-season struggles. In addition, Christian Scott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after struggling mightily in his return from Tommy John surgery. In his first big-league start since July 21, 2024, the 26-year-old lasted only 1.1 innings, walking five hitters and hitting another.

While Peralta has provided stability to the rotation, he understands he can do more to be the true ace the Mets need.

"I think mentally, I have to allow myself to keep trusting in the process because I feel amazing. I feel very good," Peralta said regarding what's holding him back. "Everything’s been great, the work I put in every day. It just, whenever I get to the mound, I finish it, that’s it. I know a lot of those are going to come soon."

"I think it's just mentally, I have to allow myself to keep trusting in the process"



Freddy Peralta was asked about not getting deeper into games: pic.twitter.com/JgYSbaIjgJ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 25, 2026

Peralta has shown flashes of brilliance in a Mets uniform. Now, the next step is turning those outings into complete performances and providing length.

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