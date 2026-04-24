Mets Recall Veteran Reliever and Option Christian Scott to Triple-A

Thursday’s game did not go as Christian Scott had planned when he was recalled to start against the Minnesota Twins. The New York Mets pulled out the victory, but not before Scott was yanked in the second inning after walking five of the first ten batters he faced.

On Friday, the Mets acted fast, optioning Scott back to Triple-A Syracuse, as first reported by The Athletic’s Will Sammon. In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled veteran reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to help with the team’s depleted bullpen. After Scott’s early exit on Thursday, the Mets used five different relievers, with both Tobias Myers and David Peterson pitching for multiple innings.

Needing some fresh pitching help, the Mets are promoting Carl Edwards Jr., league sources said, and optioning Christian Scott, last night’s starter. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) April 24, 2026

This will be the first action with the Mets for Edwards Jr. after he signed a minor league contract with the team last December. The veteran has suited up for nine different MLB teams during his 11-year career, but spent the first four and a half years with the Chicago Cubs.

Despite being a reliever for most of his career, Edwards Jr. has been used as a starter so far in Syracuse. In four starts, Edwards Jr. has a 1-2 record with a 5.29 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. He has struggled with some control this year, striking out 13 batters but walking 11, while allowing 14 hits in just over 17.0 innings of work. Edwards Jr. last appeared with both the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers during the 2025 season.

Thursday was Scott’s first MLB action since July 2024. He missed the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery and was seen as a potential addition to the rotation later this year. The Mets have had their fair share of rotation problems, with David Peterson already moved to the bullpen and Kodai Senga posting an 8.83 ERA through his first three starts.

Roster move: the Mets called up Carl Edwards Jr., a veteran reliever who had been starting games with a 5.29 ERA at Triple-A Syracuse. Edwards will become the fourth starting pitcher/swingman in the Mets' bullpen.



Christian Scott optioned back to Syracuse. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 24, 2026

The team was hopeful that Scott could show them something on Thursday, but at least for now, the 26-year-old will return to Triple-A for some more seasoning. With nine consecutive games starting next Tuesday, Scott could get recalled for another spot start sooner rather than later. As of now, he would be in line to pitch one of the games against the Washington Nationals next Wednesday or Thursday.

Despite the slew of pitching problems, the Mets have now rattled off two straight wins. Freddy Peralta will take the mound for Friday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, while Senga will face former Met Jose Quintana on Saturday.

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