Mets’ Outfielder Heading for MRI, Could Land on IL

The New York Mets could be down another key bat in their lineup.

Ahead of their game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Luis Robert Jr.'s back "didn't improve much" overnight. The outfielder will now undergo an MRI, with an IL stint on the table.

Luis Robert Jr. (back) "didn't improve much" overnight, per Carlos Mendoza. He's receiving an MRI today. The injured list is in play for him. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 29, 2026

This news about Robert comes after he was held out of the Mets' lineup last night due to back tightness and was considered day-to-day at the time. New York could now be without the 28-year-old for an unforeseen period of time.

When the Mets traded for Robert in the offseason from the Chicago White Sox, injuries were always going to be a concern. Since making his major league debut during the 2020 season, Robert has played in 100 games or more just three times, with injuries the prime factor in his absence.

Carlos Mendoza says Luis Robert Jr. "didn't improve much" after treatment on his back and will be going for an MRI pic.twitter.com/n5gyZQWcuf — SNY (@SNYtv) April 29, 2026

Since the start of the 2024 season, Robert has been dealing with both a hip and hamstring injury and has not looked like the same hitter since 2023. That year, he slugged a career-high 38 home runs and drove in 80 RBI for the White Sox, earning his first All-Star nod in the process.

Given that injury history, the Mets were very cautious with the outfielder throughout spring training and did not play him in a Grapefruit League game until March 12. The Mets are now in danger of losing another important bat, which would further cripple a lineup that is already without Francisco Lindor, who is expected to be out for a substantial amount of time with a left calf strain.

In 24 games this season, Robert is slashing .224/.327/.329 with two home runs, eight RBI and an OPS of .656.

Potential Robert replacements

Apr 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Carson Benge (3) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Athletics at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If Robert ends up on the IL, the Mets will most likely look to internal options to fill his void in center field. The obvious choices are Tyrone Taylor, who entered this season to platoon the position with Robert and the youngster, Carson Benge, who got the start in center field last night.

Taylor has appeared in 21 games for the Mets this season, posting a .209 batting average with two homers and seven RBI. And after struggling at the onset of the season, Benge has begun to heat up at the plate, going 7-for-16 over his last five games with a home run and three RBI.

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