Mets Sign Veteran Catcher to Contract Extension
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The New York Mets took care of business with one of their pending free agents early on Saturday. The Athletic's Will Sammon was the first to report that the Mets have inked backup catcher Luis Torrens to a two-year contract extension.
Torrens, who turned 30 on Saturday, was set to become a free agent after the season. Sammon reported that his new contract is worth $11.5 million, which will give him a nice raise to roughly $5.75 million per season through 2028. The deal includes $2 million in incentives, $1 million in each year.
Offense will never be Torrens' strong suit as he is hitting .200 with four RBI and a .467 OPS in 30 at-bats this season. The Mets value Torrens for his defense, which has been on display throughout the year as he has mowed down potential base stealers at a 57.1 percent clip while making plenty of strong plays in the field.
Could The Mets Use Torrens More Going Forward?
The salary bump for Torrens is interesting since it puts him in line with the salaries for some starting catchers in the league. The Mets have had Francisco Alvarez as their starter behind the plate since he came up in 2023 (when healthy) but he appears to have regressed as a defender this season.
Torrens has already generated 0.4 Defensive Wins Above Replacement for the Mets in 2026. Alvarez, on the other hand, has generated -0.3 DWAR and has caught only one potential base stealer in ten attempts.
Catcher ERA has also been unkind to Alvarez, who has seen pitchers work to a 4.78 ERA when he is behind the plate this season. Torrens, albeit in a smaller sample size, has helped his pitchers to a 2.17 ERA.
There was a thought when the Mets were carrying three catchers in mid-April that it might make sense for the Mets to use Alvarez as a DH while catching Torrens more often. Alvarez's value is in his bat as he has been one of the team's most productive hitters this season while Torrens fits more with the team's emphasis on run prevention, especially up the middle.
The risk of using one of your catchers as a DH is that you lose the DH slot if he needs to replace the starter behind the plate. Carrying a third catcher would mitigate that risk, and if the Mets want to go that direction its hard to argue that having Hayden Senger around as an emergency catcher is more valuable than recent waiver claim Andy Ibanez.
The fly in that ointment, however, would appear to be Juan Soto's slow return to regular defensive duty. Soto got back into left field last night for the first time in a week after dealing with a forearm issue and manager Carlos Mendoza has indicated that they will give him regular DH work to maintain his health.
If things progress to the point that Soto can start in left field regularly, it could help the Mets to try DHing Alvarez more frequently to get Torrens' defense into the game. The Mets clearly value Torrens by ensuring he didn't make it to free agency, so we will see if they start utilizing him more this season.
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Mike Phillips is a contributor to the Mets On SI site. Mike has been covering the Mets since 2011 for various websites, including Metstradamus and Kiners Korner. Mike has a Masters Degree from Iona University in Sports Communications and Media and also has experience covering the NFL and college basketball on FanSided. Mike also hosts his own New York sports based podcast. You can follow Mike on Twitter/X and Instagram: @MPhillips331.Follow MPhillips331