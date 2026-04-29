Mets Veteran Outfielder Elects Free Agency

Tommy Pham's second stint with the New York Mets is officially over.

The veteran outfielder cleared waivers on Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse. However, Pham declined the assignment and instead elected to become a free agent.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo was the first to report on this news.

The Mets signed Pham to a minor league deal on March 27, the day after Opening Day. Upon being called up on April 13, Pham went 0-for-13 at the plate with seven strikeouts and just one walk in nine games.

Pham, 38, was designated for assignment by the Mets on April 27. The team then signed veteran outfielder Austin Slater to take his roster spot.

This was Pham's second go-around with the Mets. He was solid in Queens in 2023, playing in 79 games and slashing .268/.348/.472 with a .820 OPS, 10 home runs and 36 RBI. The Mets traded Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline that summer. Pham helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series later in the year.

The Mets were hoping that Pham could recapture some of his previous success to help them after Juan Soto went on the IL in early-April. But things didn't play out that way and now Pham will be looking for a new home.

Pham was serviceable for the Pittsburgh Pirates across 120 games in 2025. The righty swinger hit .245/.330/.370 with a .700 OPS, 10 homers and 52 RBI for the Pirates last season.

Pham has played with 10 teams throughout his 13-year big-league career. The next club he signs with will be his 11th club since making his MLB debut in 2014.

Mets' Outfield Depth

With Pham gone, the Mets now have Slater to fill his role as an outfield depth piece.

Beyond Slater, the Mets also have MJ Melendez and Tyrone Taylor backing up Soto, Carson Benge and Luis Robert Jr.

That being said, Soto is dealing with forearm tightness that has relegated him to the DH role in recent days. Robert is experiencing lower back tightness and is now headed for an MRI after missing back-to-back games.

Outfielders Jared Young and Mike Tauchman both tore the meniscuses in their left knees.

The Mets might have to call-up or sign another outfielder if Robert is forced to go on the IL in the coming days.

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