Mets Willing to Trade a Starting Pitcher for Offensive Help

It’s been a season to forget so far for the New York Mets. The team with the league’s second-highest payroll has the worst record at 10-21, and according to some, is already fielding offers for some offensive help.

While sentiment in Queens is as low as it has been in years, this does show that ownership believes the Mets can right the ship. In a piece written by ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, he mentions that the Mets are willing to trade one of their starting pitchers who are “not named Nolan McLean, Freddy Peralta, or Clay Holmes." Peralta still has not signed an extension with the Mets, and the first seven starts of his tenure with the team are not helping that along. Holmes is in the second year of a three-year deal, but has an opt-out clause after 2026.

The Mets have lost 17 of their last 20 games pic.twitter.com/uwy6pYm9Mq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 30, 2026

Management may still believe in the team it constructed, but history is quickly catching up with the Mets. Their 12-game losing streak earlier this year set a dangerous precedent: of the 138 other teams in MLB history that lost 12 consecutive games, none of them went on to make the postseason. With each loss, it is getting increasingly difficult to imagine a trade that can dramatically turn this offense around.

With those three names off the table, the Mets are hoping to get something in return for a name like David Peterson, Kodai Senga, or Christian Scott. These three pitchers have combined for a 0-8 record, while allowing 43 earned runs in 51.2 innings. Perhaps more than the return, it’s difficult to envision a team that would be willing to take these struggling arms on.

The Mets have no plans to fire Carlos Mendoza.



They’re 10-21. pic.twitter.com/3Vyf0qADvJ — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) May 1, 2026

Peterson has since been moved to the bullpen, Kodai Senga is on the Injured List, and Christian Scott was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for another spot start on Friday. The Mets could dig a little deeper and dangle a name like Jonah Tong or Jack Wenninger, but that would leave the farm system fairly depleted of pitching talent.

With April in the books, May is a new month, and perhaps a new start for the Mets. Manager Carlos Mendoza is safe for the moment and has outlasted several peers who have already been relieved of their duties. There are 131 games left in the regular season, and the Mets have the talent to turn things around. Somehow, they are only eight games back of the NL wild card, and with Juan Soto’s recent return, the offense has shown some signs of life.

An aggressive trade could be the wake-up call this team needs. Let’s hope that if it does happen, it’s not already too late.

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