New York Mets Could Be Seeking Big Bat to Boost Offense

The New York Mets are last in almost every major offensive category this season. They're also without lineup mainstays Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco and now Luis Robert Jr.

For that, they could use some help and it sounds like they're in the market for a big bat.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes the Mets are "in the market for a thumper."

The Mets could have interest in acquiring a big bat via trade 👀



(w/ @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/Qtwu7muQVG — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 29, 2026

The Mets are 10-20 (worst record in MLB), but it doesn't sound like they're ready to give up on the season just yet given it's only the last day of April. The Mets were 22-33 to begin the 2024 season and went on to make the NLCS.

Although we're still three months away from the MLB trade deadline, president of baseball operations David Stearns has swung big deals early in the past. Back in 2021, when Stearns was with the Milwaukee Brewers as their top executive, he acquired star infielder Willy Adames in May of that season.

If the Mets were to make a move to bring in offensive help, the Houston Astros (11-19) could be an ideal trade partner.

First baseman Christian Walker is making $20 million this year and next year with the Astros and is off to a good start at the plate. Walker, 35, is slashing .299/.377/.579 with a .956 OPS, 163 OPS+, seven home runs and 23 RBI in 30 games this year. He also brings Gold Glove caliber defense at first base, which would enhance Stearns' blueprint of run prevention. The Mets are in need of a first baseman after losing Pete Alonso in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite bringing in Polanco to play first base, a position he had no experience at, the veteran infielder is dealing with Achilles tendinitis/bursitis, which relegated him to the DH role before landing on the IL.

Another Houston Astro, Yordan Alvarez, is off to a blistering start offensively this season. In 30 games, Alvarez is hitting .355/.463/.736 with a 1.199 OPS, 230 OPS+, 11 homers and 26 RBI. Those are elite numbers.

Alvarez, 28, is mainly a DH, but can also play left field. He is making $26.83 million this season as well as in 2027 and 2028. Alvarez's contract might be a little trickier to move as opposed to Walker. However, Alvarez would fit right into the heart of the Mets' order with fellow superstar Juan Soto.

The Mets haven't received much production out of the DH spot this season with Polanco, Mark Vientos and Brett Baty getting most of the at-bats. Alvarez would change that.

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