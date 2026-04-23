The Free Agent Signing the Mets Might Already Regret

The New York Mets had arguably one of the most significant offseasons in their history over the winter, as they moved on from most of their homegrown core players. Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil were traded to the Texas Rangers and Athletics, respectively, while Pete Alonso left for the Baltimore Orioles in free agency.

Losing Alonso in particular was devastating, as he had been one of the most consistent power hitters in baseball while rarely ever missing a game, having played in all 162 games over the past two seasons. Yet, David Stearns had little interest in bringing the Polar Bear back. He refused to give him a long-term deal back in the 2024-25 offseason, and didn't even bother to participate in Alonso's sweepstakes this past winter. Stearns was placing an emphasis on versatile defenders to build the team, and Alonso simply didn't fit that mold.

Even with Stearns' vision as context, his replacement for Alonso baffled many when the Mets signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract to play first base. Polanco, while coming off a great 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners (.265/.326/.495, 26 home runs, 132 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR), was one year older than Alonso and had two red flags that Stearns chose to ignore: he had never played first base before in his career, and had trouble staying healthy.

Unfortunately, one of those red flags popped up extremely early.

Jorge Polanco's Injuries Have Made the Mets' First Base Situation a Mess

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jorge Polanco (11) stands in the on deck during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Not even a week into the season, manager Carlos Mendoza told the media that Polanco was dealing with an Achilles issue; this was later identified as bursitis after an MRI. Polanco tried to play through the condition, but was strictly used as a DH and struggled immensely with the bat. After a new wrist issue popped up, he was mercifully placed on the injured list on April 18.

To further compound Polanco's lack of production (.179/.246/.286, one home run, 53 wRC+ and -0.3 fWAR in just 61 plate appearances), the Achilles issue prevented him from taking the field and learning his new position. All of a sudden, the player the Mets signed to play first base was not available, and they had to lean on Brett Baty and Mark Vientos to stabilize the position. Their subsequent struggles only made the situation even more of a mess.

As of April 23, the Mets' total production from first basemen Polanco, Baty, Vientos and Jared Young (accounting for all games played at the position for each player) is a woeful .205/.260/.318 slash line and a 65 wRC+. The -0.4 fWAR from Mets first basemen is tied with (ironically) the Mariners (Polanco's previous team) for the worst in baseball. For a position associated with offensive production, that is nothing short of pitiful and is a major reason why the lineup has struggled so badly collectively.

But what about Pete Alonso? Admittedly, the Polar Bear is still finding his footing with Baltimore as he's hitting .213/.327/.372 with just three homers and a 103 wRC+. However, Alonso has played in all 25 of the Orioles' games so far; 22 of those games have come at first base with three DH appearances sprinkled in. That availability is something the Mets are desperately missing right now, even if Alonso hasn't settled into a groove at the plate just yet.

The season is still early, and perhaps Polanco can adapt to his new position while heating up offensively once he comes back. However, with the Mets' terrible offense causing them to plummet down the standings quickly, the decision to let Alonso walk in favor of Polanco is quickly looking like an embarrassing misfire by David Stearns.

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