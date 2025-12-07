This team is 'high' on Pete Alonso's free agency list

Throughout the current MLB offseason, two teams have been listed as the most likely suitors for slugger Pete Alonso.

One of these is the New York Mets. This is obviously not anything revelatory, given that Alonso has spent his entire career in Queens and has found a lot of success there, including him being the franchise's all-time leader in home runs.

The other team is the Boston Red Sox. It seems like every time a report about Alonso's free agency comes out, the Red Sox are one of the first teams mentioned. And just like New York, Boston makes a lot of sense as a potential free agency destination for the Polar Bear. For one, his wife, Haley, is a Boston native, and the two met while Alonso was playing in the Cape Cod collegiate summer baseball league.

And the Red Sox would seem to be a fit on paper for Alonso. While their front office intends to improve their defense this winter (as David Stearns has also asserted for the Mets), the DH position would presumably be open to Alonso. Not to mention that the future of Boston's current first baseman, Triston Casas, is uncertain after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

However, the Red Sox having interest in signing Alonso is one thing. But the choice of where he signs is ultimately up to him, so the interest would have to be mutual for Boston to become a realistic free agency landing spot for Alonso.

Pete Alonso Reportedly Considers the Red Sox "High" on His List

It appears that Alonso is indeed keen on Boston, as a December 6 report from Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe conveyed that Alonso has been telling friends that the Red Sox are "high" on his free agency list.

Pete Alonso has apparently told his friends that Boston is “high on his list” according to @BGlobeSports



“Breslow and manager Alex Cora have spoken at length about wanting the Sox to be better defensively and to have an athletic, versatile lineup. They also value the idea of… pic.twitter.com/QKGW4MR432 — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) December 6, 2025

Perhaps this news shouldn't come as a surprise, as Alonso was always going to be interested in signing with a contending team that was not only also interested in him but willing to pay him a comparable salary to what his market demanded.

Still, Mets fans aren't going to like hearing that Alonso is talking up other teams this winter.

It's too early in the Alonso sweepstakes to convey whether it's really down to the Mets and the Red Sox at this point, as other teams are presumably still in the hunt. But New York surely has some stiff competition at this point.

