AL contender sending 'mixed signals' on Pete Alonso interest

Once again, the headlining figure in a consequential New York Mets offseason is Pete Alonso.

As the Polar Bear enters free agency for the second straight year, David Stearns has made it clear that his club is interested in a reunion, as long as it is at the right price. With that established, Alonso's future seems to largely fall in the hands of the other interested parties, with the main question being just how interested they are in landing the All-Star first baseman.

The Boston Red Sox, who have been viewed as a top suitor to steal Alonso away from New York, are now reportedly conflicted on the slugger. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Boston is sending "mixed signals" regarding their interest in Alonso.

New: Why Pete Alonso’s proclamation about DHing might intrigue the Red Sox, plus pros and cons of adding him… https://t.co/OBo9GD0leL — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 13, 2025

Boston Red Sox sending 'mixed signals' on Pete Alonso interest

After trading away Rafael Devers and his remaining $270 million contract in the middle of the season, the Red Sox were left with a huge hole in their lineup and a large chunk of change to fill it. And with first baseman Triston Casas recovering from a significant knee injury, it appeared likely that Alonso, who is coming off his fifth straight 30-homer season, would be a perfect replacement.

Early indications were that Boston would not be a "major player" for Alonso, according to Cotillo's "well-connected industry source." However, it appears the tide could be turning in favor of the longtime Met.

Read More: How the New York Mets could look to replace Pete Alonso

Just last week, Boston's Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said in his media availability in Las Vegas that the Red Sox will be targeting "middle-of-the-order power" this offseason. At the same time, according to Cotillo's report, there are people in the organization's "inner circle" that prefer Alonso to fill this role over fellow free agent slugger and former Red Sox Kyle Schwarber.

“There is just something about a bat in the middle of the lineup that forces another team to game plan against it that has a compounding effect on the rest of the roster.”



This is the quote from Craig Breslow that I’ll be hanging onto for awhile. pic.twitter.com/ALiFCnsiJJ — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) November 11, 2025

If it is true that the Red Sox are in on Alonso, they will be faced with the same question as the Mets: how long of a deal are they willing to offer? As an already sub-par defender that is expected to decline, it's highly unlikely that any team will meet his steep ask of a seven-year contract. But if Breslow and Boston can put four or five years on the table, it could be enough to lure Alonso away from Flushing.

What it means for the Mets

Stearns approach to Alonso's free agency seems to mirror last season. While he asserts that he has been a "great representative of the organization" that he would "love to have back," it also seems clear that the club will exercise some patience while setting a firm limit if the price goes too high.

David Stearns was asked about bringing back Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz:



"We love both Pete and Edwin. They've been great representatives of the organization. We'd love to have them both back" pic.twitter.com/n3DO9xhIHD — SNY (@SNYtv) November 11, 2025

Last year, Stearns' restraint worked out in the Mets' favor. But things are different this time around for a number of reasons. Unlike last offseason, Alonso is coming off of a great year where he slugged 38 homers and 126 RBIs, while also no longer having the qualifying offer attached to him. He is now likely to command much more interest on the open market, potentially driving his contract out of Stearns' range very quickly.

Another key factor for Alonso's increased value, and one of the main reasons why losing him could be disastrous for the Mets, is the limited first base market this offseason. The position's first domino fell on Sunday, with Josh Naylor returning to the Seattle Mariners on a five-year deal.

Read More: How Josh Naylor's contract could impact Pete Alonso's free agency

While this move eliminates a potential Alonso suitor in the Mariners, it also takes one of the very few Alonso replacements off the market if he ends up leaving. Outside of Naylor and Cody Bellinger, the top remaining options will be Japanese stars Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, who the Mets are reportedly out on.

That is to say, if New York loses out on Alonso to Boston or any other team, they will have a tough time replacing his production internally or externally. But if Stearns and company remains hesitant, it is a reality that the club will have to work around.

Recommended Articles: