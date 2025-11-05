How the New York Mets could look to replace Pete Alonso
It is shaping up to be an active offseason for the New York Mets, who could see several key players walk out the door.
Chief among them is Pete Alonso, who has opted out of his contract and entered free agency for the second year in a row. The star slugger is coming off of a bounce-back season in which he was named an All-Star for a fifth time in seven seasons and set the Mets franchise record for home runs.
But just like last year, Alonso will be looking for a long-term contract, and the Mets will be hesitant to oblige him. This time around the club won't have the benefit of a qualifying offer, meaning Alonso, as an unrestricted free agent, could see the kind of offers he is seeking earlier on in the process and from a number of different teams.
If this does happen, the Mets will have to shift their focus to replacing Alonso's production in the lineup as well as the vacant first base position. While this will be a tough ask, there are a few options on the open market that could interest David Stearns. In a November 5th article, Jim Bowden of The Athletic named free agents Cody Bellinger and Josh Naylor as potential answers at first base if Alonso finds a new home.
Cody Bellinger
Bellinger, 30, opted out of his remaining one year, $25 million deal with the New York Yankees on November 3rd. After refusing an opt-out last offseason, Bellinger was dealt from the Cubs to the Yankees where he put together a very strong season.
He slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs, which were both the most since his MVP season with the Dodgers in 2019. Bellinger was a clear standout for the Yankees, finishing with the team's second highest fWAR (4.9) behind AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge. Bellinger also offers tremendous value in his ability to play multiple positions at a high level. In 2025, he made 85 appearances in left field, 41 in center field, 52 in right field, and seven at first base.
While Bellinger would be a great option for the Mets at first in the future, his strong glove in the outfield could be the perfect short-term answer in center field. Regardless, his defensive versatility is a tool that could help the Mets upgrade in multiple areas at once, which is something Stearns would likely be drawn to.
Bellinger is expected to command a contract somewhere in the range of 7 years and $182 million. This could prove to be a more viable option for the Mets given the defensive profile.
Josh Naylor
Naylor, 28, is fresh off of a strong postseason stretch with the Seattle Mariners when he hit three home runs with a .966 OPS. Naylor was dealt at the trade deadline by the Arizona Diamondbacks due to his impending free agency. He was great with both teams, slashing .295/.353/.462 with 20 homers over a combined 147 games.
Unlike Bellinger, Naylor would just play first base. While he spent some time in the outfield with San Diego and Cleveland to start his career, Naylor only played first and designated hitter in 2025. But this doesn't necessarily make him less valuable than his free agent counterpart.
After all, in this scenario, the Mets would be looking to replace Alonso. Signing Naylor would allow them to do just that with a younger option that can play first base longer than Alonso is expected to. That said, Naylor will struggle to hit the ball out of the ballpark and generate more runs than Alonso did in 2025, and the Mets would still have to be on the hunt for additional production.
But Naylor is only projected to land somewhere near a 4-year, $92 million contract, which could give the club some flexibility to go out and add that impact bat.
Internal Options
If the Mets swing and miss on a first baseman in free agency, their options will be limited at the position. The most logical short-term solution would be sliding veteran infielder Jeff McNeil from second base to first base and making Brett Baty the everyday second baseman.
This option, however, creates a clear dilemma in the infield. When it seemed like Alonso would not return last season, a plan emerged to transition young infielder Mark Vientos from third base to first. If the Mets still see this as a possible long-term succession plan, it makes more sense to let Baty continue to develop at third where he proved to be very productive in 2025.
Eventually, the Mets project to have current minor leaguers Jett Williams, A.J. Ewing, Jacob Reimer, and Ryan Clifford in the mix for first and second base. But after such a disappointing season, the club does not have time to wait around for prospects to replace one of the franchise's all-time great hitters. Instead, if they can't work a deal out with Alonso, they will have to be aggressive in targeting one of the top available free agents.