Bo Bichette's strong Marcus Semien opinion resurfaces

By now, New York Mets fans are well aware of the fact that their team signed former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal in free agency on January 17.

This signing surprised many, if only because the Mets already have a loaded infield. Francisco Lindor is locked in at shortstop, and the front office traded Brandon Nimmo for second baseman Marcus Semien earlier this offseason, not to mention that Jorge Polanco, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña are still on the roster, plus top prospect Jett Williams appears to be knocking on the door to the big leagues.

The prevailing belief is that Bichette will play third base, which means Brett Baty has been displaced. This will mark the first time that Bichette (who has been a below-average defender at shortstop to this point in his career) has ever played third. Therefore, Bichette will surely need some mentorship to get up to speed in this new position.

Bo Bichette's emotional Marcus Semien praise resurfaces after reunion on Mets

Many Mets fans might not know that Bichette and Semien have been teammates in the past, as Semien spent the 2021 season in Toronto before joining the Texas Rangers in free agency.

Bichette and Semien made up the Blue Jays' middle infield and seemed to cultivate a very strong bond during Semien's long season there. This was shown by comments Bichette made when reflecting upon what he learned from Semien after that 2021 season.

Bichette, who was clearly holding back tears when asked this, said, "Everything. Yeah, he has meant a lot; meant a lot to me," per an X post from MLB.

While Bichette said this over four years ago, the fact that these two are teammates again has made Bichette's comments resurface on social media.

In 2021, Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien forged a special friendship.



In 2026, they'll run it back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HwculdgdhZ — MLB (@MLB) January 17, 2026

One clear emphasis the Mets had this offseason was improving their clubhouse chemistry, or at least trying to figure out what the cause of the reportedly mediocre chemistry the 2025 team had. And not only will Semien and Bichette help improve upon this as individuals, but their strong relationship with each other should be something the entire roster can build around.

What's for sure is that the Mets' infield looks like one of the best in baseball right now, despite losing Pete Alonso in free agency. Time will tell whether this infield chemistry translates into wins.

