Bo Bichette Leaning on Gold Glovers For Third Base Advice

In the process of acclimating to his new position with the New York Mets, Bo Bichette has leaned on two decorated third basemen for advice.

During an interview with SNY’s Michelle Margaux, Bichette revealed that he has spoken with five-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman and 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado about the transition. He played alongside Chapman for two seasons in Toronto, and his father coached Arenado.

“The game reps and everything are important, but I’m lucky enough to have a personal relationship with some really great third basemen. Some of the best to ever do it,” Bichette said. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with them, seeing what works for them and just trying to figure out what that means for me.”

Bichette, who turns 28 next month, joined the Mets on a three-year, $142 million contract during the offseason. He spent most of his first seven big league seasons at shortstop, but with elite defensive middle infielders Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien already on New York’s roster, the club took the risk of moving him to a position he has not played since travel ball in high school.

Since 2019, Bichette’s fielding run value of -27 ranks third worst among shortstops. While his throwing arm is not particularly strong, ZiPS projections indicate that the move to third may help address the range issues that have hindered him throughout his career, making him a capable defender.

The transition has proved to be a work in progress early in camp. In his first spring game as a Met, Bichette fielded a bouncer deep in the hole to his right, but his throw pulled first baseman Jose Rojas off the bag, allowing a run to score. He bounced back with a smooth play on Tuesday, charging in on a high chopper before barehanding the ball and throwing on the run to first base for the out.

Despite Lindor’s Opening Day status being up in the air as he recovers from surgery to repair his left hamate bone, the idea of giving Bichette shortstop reps has remained off the table. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Feb. 11 that the priority is getting Bichette comfortable at his new everyday position, though he did not dismiss the possibility of him eventually filling in at shortstop should Lindor face further setbacks.

